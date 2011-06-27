Estimated values
2015 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,284
|$18,783
|$21,207
|Clean
|$15,795
|$18,205
|$20,537
|Average
|$14,816
|$17,049
|$19,196
|Rough
|$13,837
|$15,894
|$17,856
Estimated values
2015 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,517
|$15,858
|$18,128
|Clean
|$13,111
|$15,371
|$17,555
|Average
|$12,298
|$14,395
|$16,409
|Rough
|$11,486
|$13,419
|$15,264
Estimated values
2015 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,279
|$13,398
|$15,453
|Clean
|$10,940
|$12,986
|$14,965
|Average
|$10,262
|$12,162
|$13,988
|Rough
|$9,584
|$11,338
|$13,012
Estimated values
2015 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,735
|$16,961
|$19,119
|Clean
|$14,292
|$16,439
|$18,515
|Average
|$13,406
|$15,396
|$17,307
|Rough
|$12,521
|$14,352
|$16,099
Estimated values
2015 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,500
|$14,726
|$16,886
|Clean
|$12,124
|$14,273
|$16,352
|Average
|$11,373
|$13,367
|$15,285
|Rough
|$10,621
|$12,461
|$14,218
Estimated values
2015 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,047
|$16,318
|$18,523
|Clean
|$13,625
|$15,816
|$17,937
|Average
|$12,781
|$14,812
|$16,767
|Rough
|$11,936
|$13,809
|$15,596