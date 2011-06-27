Estimated values
2010 Honda Insight LX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,303
|$4,573
|$5,416
|Clean
|$3,052
|$4,236
|$5,013
|Average
|$2,551
|$3,560
|$4,207
|Rough
|$2,049
|$2,885
|$3,401
Estimated values
2010 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,469
|$4,601
|$5,357
|Clean
|$3,205
|$4,262
|$4,958
|Average
|$2,678
|$3,582
|$4,161
|Rough
|$2,151
|$2,902
|$3,364
Estimated values
2010 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,509
|$4,884
|$5,795
|Clean
|$3,242
|$4,523
|$5,364
|Average
|$2,709
|$3,802
|$4,501
|Rough
|$2,176
|$3,081
|$3,639