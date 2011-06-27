Estimated values
2018 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,490
|$12,632
|$15,122
|Clean
|$10,243
|$12,338
|$14,752
|Average
|$9,748
|$11,752
|$14,012
|Rough
|$9,254
|$11,166
|$13,273
Estimated values
2018 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,101
|$13,249
|$15,751
|Clean
|$10,839
|$12,942
|$15,365
|Average
|$10,316
|$12,327
|$14,595
|Rough
|$9,793
|$11,712
|$13,824
Estimated values
2018 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,983
|$15,290
|$17,982
|Clean
|$12,677
|$14,936
|$17,543
|Average
|$12,065
|$14,226
|$16,663
|Rough
|$11,453
|$13,516
|$15,783
Estimated values
2018 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,102
|$14,526
|$17,345
|Clean
|$11,817
|$14,189
|$16,921
|Average
|$11,247
|$13,515
|$16,073
|Rough
|$10,676
|$12,841
|$15,224
Estimated values
2018 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,380
|$10,186
|$12,285
|Clean
|$8,182
|$9,949
|$11,985
|Average
|$7,787
|$9,477
|$11,384
|Rough
|$7,393
|$9,004
|$10,783
Estimated values
2018 Kia Forte LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,135
|$11,135
|$13,460
|Clean
|$8,919
|$10,877
|$13,131
|Average
|$8,489
|$10,360
|$12,472
|Rough
|$8,059
|$9,844
|$11,814
Estimated values
2018 Kia Forte S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,644
|$11,712
|$14,113
|Clean
|$9,417
|$11,440
|$13,768
|Average
|$8,963
|$10,896
|$13,077
|Rough
|$8,508
|$10,353
|$12,387
Estimated values
2018 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,939
|$10,869
|$13,112
|Clean
|$8,728
|$10,617
|$12,792
|Average
|$8,307
|$10,113
|$12,150
|Rough
|$7,885
|$9,608
|$11,509