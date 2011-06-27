Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,133
|$19,206
|$21,952
|Clean
|$15,202
|$18,102
|$20,687
|Average
|$13,341
|$15,893
|$18,158
|Rough
|$11,480
|$13,684
|$15,628
2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,112
|$20,825
|$24,138
|Clean
|$16,125
|$19,628
|$22,748
|Average
|$14,150
|$17,233
|$19,966
|Rough
|$12,176
|$14,838
|$17,185