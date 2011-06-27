Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,691
|$34,172
|$37,002
|Clean
|$31,017
|$33,437
|$36,187
|Average
|$29,668
|$31,966
|$34,559
|Rough
|$28,320
|$30,496
|$32,930
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,562
|$25,470
|$27,645
|Clean
|$23,061
|$24,922
|$27,036
|Average
|$22,058
|$23,826
|$25,820
|Rough
|$21,056
|$22,730
|$24,603
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,548
|$28,235
|$30,162
|Clean
|$25,984
|$27,628
|$29,498
|Average
|$24,854
|$26,413
|$28,170
|Rough
|$23,725
|$25,198
|$26,843
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Willys Wheeler W 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,253
|$29,544
|$32,156
|Clean
|$26,673
|$28,908
|$31,448
|Average
|$25,513
|$27,637
|$30,033
|Rough
|$24,354
|$26,366
|$28,618
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Golden Eagle 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,761
|$27,366
|$29,200
|Clean
|$25,213
|$26,777
|$28,557
|Average
|$24,117
|$25,600
|$27,272
|Rough
|$23,021
|$24,422
|$25,987
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,003
|$35,996
|$38,274
|Clean
|$33,279
|$35,222
|$37,432
|Average
|$31,833
|$33,673
|$35,748
|Rough
|$30,386
|$32,124
|$34,063
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,105
|$26,972
|$29,101
|Clean
|$24,571
|$26,392
|$28,461
|Average
|$23,503
|$25,231
|$27,180
|Rough
|$22,435
|$24,070
|$25,899
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Golden Eagle 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,961
|$23,877
|$26,060
|Clean
|$21,494
|$23,364
|$25,487
|Average
|$20,559
|$22,336
|$24,340
|Rough
|$19,625
|$21,309
|$23,193
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,976
|$27,561
|$29,373
|Clean
|$25,423
|$26,968
|$28,727
|Average
|$24,318
|$25,782
|$27,434
|Rough
|$23,213
|$24,596
|$26,141
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,798
|$31,721
|$33,916
|Clean
|$29,165
|$31,038
|$33,170
|Average
|$27,897
|$29,673
|$31,677
|Rough
|$26,629
|$28,308
|$30,184
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,211
|$19,798
|$21,607
|Clean
|$17,824
|$19,372
|$21,132
|Average
|$17,049
|$18,520
|$20,181
|Rough
|$16,274
|$17,668
|$19,230
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,516
|$27,514
|$29,794
|Clean
|$24,973
|$26,922
|$29,139
|Average
|$23,888
|$25,738
|$27,827
|Rough
|$22,802
|$24,554
|$26,516
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,080
|$24,768
|$26,696
|Clean
|$22,589
|$24,235
|$26,108
|Average
|$21,607
|$23,170
|$24,933
|Rough
|$20,625
|$22,104
|$23,759
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,197
|$31,212
|$33,512
|Clean
|$28,576
|$30,541
|$32,774
|Average
|$27,334
|$29,197
|$31,299
|Rough
|$26,091
|$27,854
|$29,824
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,687
|$24,897
|$27,411
|Clean
|$22,205
|$24,361
|$26,808
|Average
|$21,240
|$23,290
|$25,602
|Rough
|$20,274
|$22,218
|$24,395
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,419
|$31,164
|$34,288
|Clean
|$27,814
|$30,493
|$33,534
|Average
|$26,605
|$29,152
|$32,025
|Rough
|$25,396
|$27,811
|$30,516
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,964
|$24,576
|$26,415
|Clean
|$22,475
|$24,047
|$25,833
|Average
|$21,498
|$22,989
|$24,671
|Rough
|$20,521
|$21,932
|$23,508
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Altitude 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,991
|$29,188
|$31,693
|Clean
|$26,417
|$28,560
|$30,996
|Average
|$25,269
|$27,304
|$29,601
|Rough
|$24,120
|$26,048
|$28,206
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,036
|$27,559
|$30,430
|Clean
|$24,504
|$26,966
|$29,760
|Average
|$23,438
|$25,780
|$28,421
|Rough
|$22,373
|$24,594
|$27,082
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Willys Wheeler W 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,364
|$24,944
|$26,750
|Clean
|$22,867
|$24,408
|$26,161
|Average
|$21,873
|$23,334
|$24,984
|Rough
|$20,879
|$22,261
|$23,807
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,115
|$22,720
|$24,552
|Clean
|$20,666
|$22,231
|$24,011
|Average
|$19,767
|$21,253
|$22,931
|Rough
|$18,869
|$20,276
|$21,850