2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,691$34,172$37,002
Clean$31,017$33,437$36,187
Average$29,668$31,966$34,559
Rough$28,320$30,496$32,930
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,562$25,470$27,645
Clean$23,061$24,922$27,036
Average$22,058$23,826$25,820
Rough$21,056$22,730$24,603
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,548$28,235$30,162
Clean$25,984$27,628$29,498
Average$24,854$26,413$28,170
Rough$23,725$25,198$26,843
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Willys Wheeler W 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,253$29,544$32,156
Clean$26,673$28,908$31,448
Average$25,513$27,637$30,033
Rough$24,354$26,366$28,618
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Golden Eagle 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,761$27,366$29,200
Clean$25,213$26,777$28,557
Average$24,117$25,600$27,272
Rough$23,021$24,422$25,987
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,003$35,996$38,274
Clean$33,279$35,222$37,432
Average$31,833$33,673$35,748
Rough$30,386$32,124$34,063
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,105$26,972$29,101
Clean$24,571$26,392$28,461
Average$23,503$25,231$27,180
Rough$22,435$24,070$25,899
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Golden Eagle 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,961$23,877$26,060
Clean$21,494$23,364$25,487
Average$20,559$22,336$24,340
Rough$19,625$21,309$23,193
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,976$27,561$29,373
Clean$25,423$26,968$28,727
Average$24,318$25,782$27,434
Rough$23,213$24,596$26,141
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,798$31,721$33,916
Clean$29,165$31,038$33,170
Average$27,897$29,673$31,677
Rough$26,629$28,308$30,184
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,211$19,798$21,607
Clean$17,824$19,372$21,132
Average$17,049$18,520$20,181
Rough$16,274$17,668$19,230
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,516$27,514$29,794
Clean$24,973$26,922$29,139
Average$23,888$25,738$27,827
Rough$22,802$24,554$26,516
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,080$24,768$26,696
Clean$22,589$24,235$26,108
Average$21,607$23,170$24,933
Rough$20,625$22,104$23,759
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,197$31,212$33,512
Clean$28,576$30,541$32,774
Average$27,334$29,197$31,299
Rough$26,091$27,854$29,824
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,687$24,897$27,411
Clean$22,205$24,361$26,808
Average$21,240$23,290$25,602
Rough$20,274$22,218$24,395
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,419$31,164$34,288
Clean$27,814$30,493$33,534
Average$26,605$29,152$32,025
Rough$25,396$27,811$30,516
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,964$24,576$26,415
Clean$22,475$24,047$25,833
Average$21,498$22,989$24,671
Rough$20,521$21,932$23,508
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Altitude 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,991$29,188$31,693
Clean$26,417$28,560$30,996
Average$25,269$27,304$29,601
Rough$24,120$26,048$28,206
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,036$27,559$30,430
Clean$24,504$26,966$29,760
Average$23,438$25,780$28,421
Rough$22,373$24,594$27,082
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Willys Wheeler W 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,364$24,944$26,750
Clean$22,867$24,408$26,161
Average$21,873$23,334$24,984
Rough$20,879$22,261$23,807
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,115$22,720$24,552
Clean$20,666$22,231$24,011
Average$19,767$21,253$22,931
Rough$18,869$20,276$21,850
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,824 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,372 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK and see how it feels. Learn more
