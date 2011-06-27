  1. Home
2016 Ford Mustang Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,471$19,172$20,914
Clean$16,975$18,610$20,272
Average$15,983$17,486$18,989
Rough$14,991$16,362$17,706
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,929$25,021$27,166
Clean$22,278$24,287$26,333
Average$20,976$22,820$24,666
Rough$19,674$21,354$23,000
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,366$18,119$19,912
Clean$15,902$17,587$19,301
Average$14,972$16,525$18,079
Rough$14,043$15,463$16,857
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,184$23,514$25,895
Clean$20,583$22,824$25,101
Average$19,380$21,446$23,512
Rough$18,177$20,068$21,923
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,527$15,362$17,234
Clean$13,143$14,912$16,706
Average$12,375$14,012$15,648
Rough$11,607$13,111$14,591
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,312$17,102$18,931
Clean$14,877$16,601$18,351
Average$14,008$15,598$17,189
Rough$13,138$14,596$16,028
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,418$16,250$18,119
Clean$14,009$15,773$17,563
Average$13,190$14,821$16,452
Rough$12,372$13,868$15,340
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,959$25,200$27,495
Clean$22,307$24,461$26,651
Average$21,003$22,984$24,964
Rough$19,700$21,507$23,277
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,912 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Mustang is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,912 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Ford Mustang, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,912 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ford Mustang ranges from $11,607 to $17,234, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.