Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,471
|$19,172
|$20,914
|Clean
|$16,975
|$18,610
|$20,272
|Average
|$15,983
|$17,486
|$18,989
|Rough
|$14,991
|$16,362
|$17,706
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,929
|$25,021
|$27,166
|Clean
|$22,278
|$24,287
|$26,333
|Average
|$20,976
|$22,820
|$24,666
|Rough
|$19,674
|$21,354
|$23,000
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,366
|$18,119
|$19,912
|Clean
|$15,902
|$17,587
|$19,301
|Average
|$14,972
|$16,525
|$18,079
|Rough
|$14,043
|$15,463
|$16,857
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,184
|$23,514
|$25,895
|Clean
|$20,583
|$22,824
|$25,101
|Average
|$19,380
|$21,446
|$23,512
|Rough
|$18,177
|$20,068
|$21,923
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,527
|$15,362
|$17,234
|Clean
|$13,143
|$14,912
|$16,706
|Average
|$12,375
|$14,012
|$15,648
|Rough
|$11,607
|$13,111
|$14,591
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,312
|$17,102
|$18,931
|Clean
|$14,877
|$16,601
|$18,351
|Average
|$14,008
|$15,598
|$17,189
|Rough
|$13,138
|$14,596
|$16,028
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,418
|$16,250
|$18,119
|Clean
|$14,009
|$15,773
|$17,563
|Average
|$13,190
|$14,821
|$16,452
|Rough
|$12,372
|$13,868
|$15,340
Estimated values
2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,959
|$25,200
|$27,495
|Clean
|$22,307
|$24,461
|$26,651
|Average
|$21,003
|$22,984
|$24,964
|Rough
|$19,700
|$21,507
|$23,277