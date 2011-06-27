Estimated values
2007 Ford Freestyle Limited 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,886
|$2,842
|$3,363
|Clean
|$1,753
|$2,638
|$3,120
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,231
|$2,632
|Rough
|$1,221
|$1,823
|$2,145
Estimated values
2007 Ford Freestyle SEL 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$3,120
|$3,848
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,896
|$3,570
|Average
|$1,404
|$2,449
|$3,012
|Rough
|$1,153
|$2,001
|$2,455
Estimated values
2007 Ford Freestyle Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,527
|$2,068
|$2,363
|Clean
|$1,420
|$1,920
|$2,192
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,623
|$1,849
|Rough
|$989
|$1,327
|$1,507
Estimated values
2007 Ford Freestyle SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,825
|$3,437
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,623
|$3,188
|Average
|$1,341
|$2,218
|$2,690
|Rough
|$1,101
|$1,812
|$2,193