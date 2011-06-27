  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,579$36,416$37,457
Clean$34,903$35,724$36,740
Average$33,551$34,341$35,308
Rough$32,199$32,957$33,875
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,721$34,518$37,955
Clean$31,118$33,863$37,230
Average$29,913$32,551$35,778
Rough$28,708$31,240$34,326
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,680$33,386$36,709
Clean$30,097$32,751$36,007
Average$28,931$31,483$34,603
Rough$27,765$30,215$33,199
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,375$33,339$35,755
Clean$30,779$32,706$35,071
Average$29,586$31,439$33,704
Rough$28,394$30,173$32,336
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,918$43,353$47,573
Clean$39,160$42,530$46,664
Average$37,643$40,883$44,844
Rough$36,126$39,236$43,025
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,128$38,102$40,534
Clean$35,441$37,378$39,759
Average$34,068$35,930$38,208
Rough$32,696$34,483$36,658
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,491$29,244$31,402
Clean$26,969$28,688$30,802
Average$25,924$27,578$29,601
Rough$24,879$26,467$28,400
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,248$30,437$31,904
Clean$28,692$29,859$31,294
Average$27,581$28,702$30,074
Rough$26,469$27,546$28,854
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,033$34,286$35,834
Clean$32,406$33,635$35,149
Average$31,150$32,332$33,779
Rough$29,895$31,030$32,408
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,734$38,440$39,322
Clean$37,017$37,710$38,570
Average$35,583$36,250$37,066
Rough$34,149$34,790$35,562
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,620$21,888$23,449
Clean$20,228$21,472$23,001
Average$19,445$20,640$22,104
Rough$18,661$19,809$21,207
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,824$32,454$35,684
Clean$29,257$31,837$35,002
Average$28,124$30,604$33,637
Rough$26,990$29,372$32,272
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,697$32,316$35,532
Clean$29,132$31,702$34,853
Average$28,004$30,474$33,494
Rough$26,875$29,247$32,135
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,442$27,686$30,442
Clean$24,958$27,160$29,860
Average$23,992$26,108$28,695
Rough$23,025$25,056$27,531
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,309$44,391$45,735
Clean$42,486$43,548$44,861
Average$40,841$41,862$43,111
Rough$39,195$40,175$41,362
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,572$62,724$64,163
Clean$60,402$61,533$62,936
Average$58,062$59,150$60,482
Rough$55,723$56,767$58,028
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,314$38,827$40,695
Clean$36,605$38,090$39,916
Average$35,187$36,615$38,360
Rough$33,769$35,140$36,804
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,473$36,593$37,979
Clean$34,799$35,898$37,253
Average$33,451$34,508$35,800
Rough$32,103$33,118$34,348
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,837$54,867$56,152
Clean$52,815$53,825$55,078
Average$50,769$51,741$52,931
Rough$48,723$49,656$50,783
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,569$27,824$30,594
Clean$25,083$27,295$30,009
Average$24,112$26,238$28,839
Rough$23,140$25,181$27,669
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,246$30,737$33,797
Clean$27,709$30,153$33,151
Average$26,636$28,985$31,858
Rough$25,563$27,818$30,566
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,508$58,584$59,927
Clean$56,415$57,471$58,781
Average$54,230$55,245$56,489
Rough$52,044$53,020$54,197
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,204$41,492$45,530
Clean$37,479$40,704$44,660
Average$36,027$39,128$42,918
Rough$34,575$37,551$41,177
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,962$39,132$43,029
Clean$35,278$38,389$42,206
Average$33,912$36,902$40,560
Rough$32,545$35,416$38,914
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,118$46,523$48,264
Clean$44,261$45,640$47,341
Average$42,546$43,872$45,495
Rough$40,832$42,105$43,649
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,547$29,976$32,961
Clean$27,024$29,407$32,331
Average$25,977$28,268$31,070
Rough$24,930$27,129$29,810
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,532$34,538$35,783
Clean$32,895$33,882$35,099
Average$31,620$32,570$33,730
Rough$30,346$31,258$32,362
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,568$28,032$29,835
Clean$26,063$27,499$29,265
Average$25,053$26,434$28,124
Rough$24,044$25,370$26,983
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,749$51,459$54,795
Clean$47,823$50,481$53,747
Average$45,970$48,527$51,652
Rough$44,118$46,572$49,556
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,098$33,941$36,209
Clean$31,488$33,296$35,517
Average$30,268$32,007$34,132
Rough$29,049$30,717$32,747
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,693$47,642$50,048
Clean$44,825$46,737$49,091
Average$43,089$44,927$47,177
Rough$41,353$43,118$45,263
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,372$28,697$31,554
Clean$25,870$28,152$30,951
Average$24,868$27,062$29,744
Rough$23,866$25,972$28,537
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,282$29,829$30,513
Clean$28,725$29,263$29,930
Average$27,613$28,130$28,763
Rough$26,500$26,997$27,596
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,762$63,938$65,403
Clean$61,570$62,723$64,153
Average$59,185$60,294$61,651
Rough$56,800$57,865$59,150
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,180$29,836$31,875
Clean$27,645$29,269$31,265
Average$26,574$28,136$30,046
Rough$25,503$27,003$28,827
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,477$46,872$48,599
Clean$44,613$45,982$47,670
Average$42,885$44,201$45,811
Rough$41,157$42,420$43,953
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $44,261 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,640 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $44,261 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,640 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $44,261 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,640 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $40,832 to $48,264, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.