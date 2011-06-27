Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,579
|$36,416
|$37,457
|Clean
|$34,903
|$35,724
|$36,740
|Average
|$33,551
|$34,341
|$35,308
|Rough
|$32,199
|$32,957
|$33,875
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,721
|$34,518
|$37,955
|Clean
|$31,118
|$33,863
|$37,230
|Average
|$29,913
|$32,551
|$35,778
|Rough
|$28,708
|$31,240
|$34,326
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,680
|$33,386
|$36,709
|Clean
|$30,097
|$32,751
|$36,007
|Average
|$28,931
|$31,483
|$34,603
|Rough
|$27,765
|$30,215
|$33,199
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,375
|$33,339
|$35,755
|Clean
|$30,779
|$32,706
|$35,071
|Average
|$29,586
|$31,439
|$33,704
|Rough
|$28,394
|$30,173
|$32,336
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,918
|$43,353
|$47,573
|Clean
|$39,160
|$42,530
|$46,664
|Average
|$37,643
|$40,883
|$44,844
|Rough
|$36,126
|$39,236
|$43,025
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,128
|$38,102
|$40,534
|Clean
|$35,441
|$37,378
|$39,759
|Average
|$34,068
|$35,930
|$38,208
|Rough
|$32,696
|$34,483
|$36,658
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,491
|$29,244
|$31,402
|Clean
|$26,969
|$28,688
|$30,802
|Average
|$25,924
|$27,578
|$29,601
|Rough
|$24,879
|$26,467
|$28,400
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,248
|$30,437
|$31,904
|Clean
|$28,692
|$29,859
|$31,294
|Average
|$27,581
|$28,702
|$30,074
|Rough
|$26,469
|$27,546
|$28,854
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,033
|$34,286
|$35,834
|Clean
|$32,406
|$33,635
|$35,149
|Average
|$31,150
|$32,332
|$33,779
|Rough
|$29,895
|$31,030
|$32,408
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,734
|$38,440
|$39,322
|Clean
|$37,017
|$37,710
|$38,570
|Average
|$35,583
|$36,250
|$37,066
|Rough
|$34,149
|$34,790
|$35,562
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,620
|$21,888
|$23,449
|Clean
|$20,228
|$21,472
|$23,001
|Average
|$19,445
|$20,640
|$22,104
|Rough
|$18,661
|$19,809
|$21,207
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,824
|$32,454
|$35,684
|Clean
|$29,257
|$31,837
|$35,002
|Average
|$28,124
|$30,604
|$33,637
|Rough
|$26,990
|$29,372
|$32,272
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,697
|$32,316
|$35,532
|Clean
|$29,132
|$31,702
|$34,853
|Average
|$28,004
|$30,474
|$33,494
|Rough
|$26,875
|$29,247
|$32,135
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,442
|$27,686
|$30,442
|Clean
|$24,958
|$27,160
|$29,860
|Average
|$23,992
|$26,108
|$28,695
|Rough
|$23,025
|$25,056
|$27,531
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,309
|$44,391
|$45,735
|Clean
|$42,486
|$43,548
|$44,861
|Average
|$40,841
|$41,862
|$43,111
|Rough
|$39,195
|$40,175
|$41,362
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,572
|$62,724
|$64,163
|Clean
|$60,402
|$61,533
|$62,936
|Average
|$58,062
|$59,150
|$60,482
|Rough
|$55,723
|$56,767
|$58,028
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,314
|$38,827
|$40,695
|Clean
|$36,605
|$38,090
|$39,916
|Average
|$35,187
|$36,615
|$38,360
|Rough
|$33,769
|$35,140
|$36,804
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,473
|$36,593
|$37,979
|Clean
|$34,799
|$35,898
|$37,253
|Average
|$33,451
|$34,508
|$35,800
|Rough
|$32,103
|$33,118
|$34,348
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,837
|$54,867
|$56,152
|Clean
|$52,815
|$53,825
|$55,078
|Average
|$50,769
|$51,741
|$52,931
|Rough
|$48,723
|$49,656
|$50,783
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,569
|$27,824
|$30,594
|Clean
|$25,083
|$27,295
|$30,009
|Average
|$24,112
|$26,238
|$28,839
|Rough
|$23,140
|$25,181
|$27,669
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,246
|$30,737
|$33,797
|Clean
|$27,709
|$30,153
|$33,151
|Average
|$26,636
|$28,985
|$31,858
|Rough
|$25,563
|$27,818
|$30,566
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,508
|$58,584
|$59,927
|Clean
|$56,415
|$57,471
|$58,781
|Average
|$54,230
|$55,245
|$56,489
|Rough
|$52,044
|$53,020
|$54,197
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,204
|$41,492
|$45,530
|Clean
|$37,479
|$40,704
|$44,660
|Average
|$36,027
|$39,128
|$42,918
|Rough
|$34,575
|$37,551
|$41,177
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,962
|$39,132
|$43,029
|Clean
|$35,278
|$38,389
|$42,206
|Average
|$33,912
|$36,902
|$40,560
|Rough
|$32,545
|$35,416
|$38,914
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,118
|$46,523
|$48,264
|Clean
|$44,261
|$45,640
|$47,341
|Average
|$42,546
|$43,872
|$45,495
|Rough
|$40,832
|$42,105
|$43,649
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,547
|$29,976
|$32,961
|Clean
|$27,024
|$29,407
|$32,331
|Average
|$25,977
|$28,268
|$31,070
|Rough
|$24,930
|$27,129
|$29,810
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,532
|$34,538
|$35,783
|Clean
|$32,895
|$33,882
|$35,099
|Average
|$31,620
|$32,570
|$33,730
|Rough
|$30,346
|$31,258
|$32,362
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,568
|$28,032
|$29,835
|Clean
|$26,063
|$27,499
|$29,265
|Average
|$25,053
|$26,434
|$28,124
|Rough
|$24,044
|$25,370
|$26,983
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,749
|$51,459
|$54,795
|Clean
|$47,823
|$50,481
|$53,747
|Average
|$45,970
|$48,527
|$51,652
|Rough
|$44,118
|$46,572
|$49,556
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,098
|$33,941
|$36,209
|Clean
|$31,488
|$33,296
|$35,517
|Average
|$30,268
|$32,007
|$34,132
|Rough
|$29,049
|$30,717
|$32,747
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,693
|$47,642
|$50,048
|Clean
|$44,825
|$46,737
|$49,091
|Average
|$43,089
|$44,927
|$47,177
|Rough
|$41,353
|$43,118
|$45,263
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,372
|$28,697
|$31,554
|Clean
|$25,870
|$28,152
|$30,951
|Average
|$24,868
|$27,062
|$29,744
|Rough
|$23,866
|$25,972
|$28,537
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,282
|$29,829
|$30,513
|Clean
|$28,725
|$29,263
|$29,930
|Average
|$27,613
|$28,130
|$28,763
|Rough
|$26,500
|$26,997
|$27,596
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,762
|$63,938
|$65,403
|Clean
|$61,570
|$62,723
|$64,153
|Average
|$59,185
|$60,294
|$61,651
|Rough
|$56,800
|$57,865
|$59,150
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,180
|$29,836
|$31,875
|Clean
|$27,645
|$29,269
|$31,265
|Average
|$26,574
|$28,136
|$30,046
|Rough
|$25,503
|$27,003
|$28,827
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,477
|$46,872
|$48,599
|Clean
|$44,613
|$45,982
|$47,670
|Average
|$42,885
|$44,201
|$45,811
|Rough
|$41,157
|$42,420
|$43,953