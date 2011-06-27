Estimated values
2004 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,719
|$2,690
|$3,220
|Clean
|$1,595
|$2,497
|$2,987
|Average
|$1,349
|$2,110
|$2,520
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,722
|$2,054
Estimated values
2004 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,361
|$2,826
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,191
|$2,621
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,852
|$2,212
|Rough
|$967
|$1,512
|$1,802
Estimated values
2004 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,565
|$2,420
|$2,887
|Clean
|$1,453
|$2,246
|$2,678
|Average
|$1,228
|$1,898
|$2,259
|Rough
|$1,003
|$1,549
|$1,841
Estimated values
2004 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,655
|$2,592
|$3,102
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,406
|$2,878
|Average
|$1,299
|$2,033
|$2,428
|Rough
|$1,061
|$1,659
|$1,979
Estimated values
2004 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,338
|$2,107
|$2,525
|Clean
|$1,242
|$1,955
|$2,342
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,652
|$1,977
|Rough
|$858
|$1,349
|$1,611
Estimated values
2004 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,645
|$2,705
|$3,282
|Clean
|$1,527
|$2,510
|$3,045
|Average
|$1,291
|$2,121
|$2,569
|Rough
|$1,055
|$1,732
|$2,094