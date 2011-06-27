Estimated values
2007 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,283
|$3,550
|$4,240
|Clean
|$2,065
|$3,219
|$3,846
|Average
|$1,629
|$2,558
|$3,059
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,898
|$2,272
Estimated values
2007 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,364
|$3,648
|$4,349
|Clean
|$2,138
|$3,308
|$3,945
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,629
|$3,138
|Rough
|$1,236
|$1,950
|$2,330
Estimated values
2007 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,122
|$3,263
|$3,886
|Clean
|$1,920
|$2,960
|$3,525
|Average
|$1,515
|$2,352
|$2,804
|Rough
|$1,109
|$1,745
|$2,083
Estimated values
2007 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,547
|$3,975
|$4,752
|Clean
|$2,304
|$3,605
|$4,311
|Average
|$1,818
|$2,865
|$3,429
|Rough
|$1,332
|$2,125
|$2,547