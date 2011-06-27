  1. Home
1990 Isuzu Pickup Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,029$1,537$1,810
Clean$920$1,374$1,619
Average$701$1,048$1,236
Rough$483$722$853
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,168$1,721$2,019
Clean$1,044$1,539$1,805
Average$796$1,174$1,379
Rough$548$809$952
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,249$1,830$2,141
Clean$1,117$1,636$1,914
Average$851$1,248$1,462
Rough$586$860$1,009
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup XS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,171$1,725$2,023
Clean$1,047$1,542$1,809
Average$798$1,177$1,382
Rough$549$811$954
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup S One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,037$1,547$1,822
Clean$927$1,383$1,629
Average$706$1,055$1,244
Rough$486$727$859
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,080$1,605$1,887
Clean$965$1,435$1,687
Average$736$1,094$1,288
Rough$506$754$889
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$961$1,482$1,763
Clean$859$1,325$1,577
Average$655$1,011$1,204
Rough$451$697$831
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,108$1,641$1,929
Clean$990$1,467$1,725
Average$755$1,119$1,317
Rough$519$771$909
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$957$1,481$1,763
Clean$855$1,324$1,577
Average$652$1,010$1,204
Rough$449$696$831
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,309$1,908$2,229
Clean$1,170$1,706$1,993
Average$891$1,301$1,522
Rough$613$897$1,051
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,049$1,525$1,782
Clean$937$1,363$1,594
Average$714$1,040$1,217
Rough$492$717$840
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,145$1,692$1,985
Clean$1,023$1,512$1,775
Average$780$1,154$1,355
Rough$537$795$936
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1990 Isuzu Pickup on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1990 Isuzu Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,539 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 1990 Isuzu Pickup ranges from $548 to $2,019, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1990 Isuzu Pickup is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.