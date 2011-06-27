Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,029
|$1,537
|$1,810
|Clean
|$920
|$1,374
|$1,619
|Average
|$701
|$1,048
|$1,236
|Rough
|$483
|$722
|$853
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,721
|$2,019
|Clean
|$1,044
|$1,539
|$1,805
|Average
|$796
|$1,174
|$1,379
|Rough
|$548
|$809
|$952
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,249
|$1,830
|$2,141
|Clean
|$1,117
|$1,636
|$1,914
|Average
|$851
|$1,248
|$1,462
|Rough
|$586
|$860
|$1,009
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup XS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,171
|$1,725
|$2,023
|Clean
|$1,047
|$1,542
|$1,809
|Average
|$798
|$1,177
|$1,382
|Rough
|$549
|$811
|$954
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup S One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,547
|$1,822
|Clean
|$927
|$1,383
|$1,629
|Average
|$706
|$1,055
|$1,244
|Rough
|$486
|$727
|$859
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,605
|$1,887
|Clean
|$965
|$1,435
|$1,687
|Average
|$736
|$1,094
|$1,288
|Rough
|$506
|$754
|$889
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$961
|$1,482
|$1,763
|Clean
|$859
|$1,325
|$1,577
|Average
|$655
|$1,011
|$1,204
|Rough
|$451
|$697
|$831
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,641
|$1,929
|Clean
|$990
|$1,467
|$1,725
|Average
|$755
|$1,119
|$1,317
|Rough
|$519
|$771
|$909
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$957
|$1,481
|$1,763
|Clean
|$855
|$1,324
|$1,577
|Average
|$652
|$1,010
|$1,204
|Rough
|$449
|$696
|$831
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,309
|$1,908
|$2,229
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,706
|$1,993
|Average
|$891
|$1,301
|$1,522
|Rough
|$613
|$897
|$1,051
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,049
|$1,525
|$1,782
|Clean
|$937
|$1,363
|$1,594
|Average
|$714
|$1,040
|$1,217
|Rough
|$492
|$717
|$840
Estimated values
1990 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,145
|$1,692
|$1,985
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,512
|$1,775
|Average
|$780
|$1,154
|$1,355
|Rough
|$537
|$795
|$936