2019 GMC Terrain Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,620$20,304$22,362
Clean$18,290$19,941$21,959
Average$17,630$19,215$21,154
Rough$16,969$18,489$20,349
Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,148$26,002$28,268
Clean$23,720$25,538$27,759
Average$22,863$24,608$26,742
Rough$22,006$23,678$25,724
Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,110$21,822$23,915
Clean$19,753$21,432$23,485
Average$19,040$20,652$22,624
Rough$18,327$19,872$21,763
Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,511$27,452$29,823
Clean$25,059$26,961$29,286
Average$24,154$25,980$28,212
Rough$23,249$24,998$27,139
Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,940$22,689$24,827
Clean$20,568$22,283$24,380
Average$19,825$21,472$23,486
Rough$19,083$20,661$22,592
Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,654$21,346$23,415
Clean$19,305$20,965$22,994
Average$18,608$20,201$22,151
Rough$17,911$19,438$21,308
Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,350$23,470$26,060
Clean$20,971$23,051$25,591
Average$20,214$22,212$24,653
Rough$19,457$21,372$23,715
Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,636$19,311$21,360
Clean$17,323$18,966$20,976
Average$16,698$18,276$20,207
Rough$16,072$17,585$19,438
Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,205$20,957$23,097
Clean$18,864$20,582$22,681
Average$18,183$19,833$21,850
Rough$17,501$19,084$21,018
Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,001$22,753$24,893
Clean$20,629$22,346$24,444
Average$19,884$21,532$23,548
Rough$19,139$20,719$22,652
Estimated values
2019 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,677$17,258$19,191
Clean$15,399$16,950$18,846
Average$14,843$16,333$18,155
Rough$14,286$15,716$17,464
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 GMC Terrain on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,399 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,950 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 GMC Terrain. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 GMC Terrain and see how it feels.
