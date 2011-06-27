  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,716$7,113$7,963
Clean$5,379$6,684$7,470
Average$4,706$5,826$6,484
Rough$4,033$4,967$5,498
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,091$5,233$5,927
Clean$3,850$4,918$5,560
Average$3,368$4,286$4,826
Rough$2,886$3,654$4,092
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,237$7,681$8,559
Clean$5,869$7,218$8,029
Average$5,135$6,291$6,970
Rough$4,401$5,364$5,910
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,074$10,009$11,185
Clean$7,598$9,405$10,493
Average$6,648$8,197$9,108
Rough$5,697$6,989$7,722
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,436$5,603$6,311
Clean$4,175$5,265$5,920
Average$3,653$4,588$5,138
Rough$3,130$3,912$4,357
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,123$6,428$7,220
Clean$4,821$6,040$6,773
Average$4,218$5,264$5,879
Rough$3,614$4,489$4,985
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,501$6,842$7,659
Clean$5,177$6,430$7,184
Average$4,529$5,604$6,236
Rough$3,881$4,778$5,288
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,918 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Grand Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,918 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,918 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $2,886 to $5,927, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.