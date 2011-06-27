Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,716
|$7,113
|$7,963
|Clean
|$5,379
|$6,684
|$7,470
|Average
|$4,706
|$5,826
|$6,484
|Rough
|$4,033
|$4,967
|$5,498
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,091
|$5,233
|$5,927
|Clean
|$3,850
|$4,918
|$5,560
|Average
|$3,368
|$4,286
|$4,826
|Rough
|$2,886
|$3,654
|$4,092
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,237
|$7,681
|$8,559
|Clean
|$5,869
|$7,218
|$8,029
|Average
|$5,135
|$6,291
|$6,970
|Rough
|$4,401
|$5,364
|$5,910
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,074
|$10,009
|$11,185
|Clean
|$7,598
|$9,405
|$10,493
|Average
|$6,648
|$8,197
|$9,108
|Rough
|$5,697
|$6,989
|$7,722
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,436
|$5,603
|$6,311
|Clean
|$4,175
|$5,265
|$5,920
|Average
|$3,653
|$4,588
|$5,138
|Rough
|$3,130
|$3,912
|$4,357
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,123
|$6,428
|$7,220
|Clean
|$4,821
|$6,040
|$6,773
|Average
|$4,218
|$5,264
|$5,879
|Rough
|$3,614
|$4,489
|$4,985
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,501
|$6,842
|$7,659
|Clean
|$5,177
|$6,430
|$7,184
|Average
|$4,529
|$5,604
|$6,236
|Rough
|$3,881
|$4,778
|$5,288