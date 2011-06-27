  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. 2020 GMC Acadia
  5. Appraisal value

2020 GMC Acadia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,212$32,613$35,551
Clean$29,800$32,166$35,061
Average$28,975$31,271$34,079
Rough$28,151$30,377$33,098
Sell my 2020 GMC Acadia with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Acadia near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,665$33,955$36,757
Clean$31,233$33,489$36,249
Average$30,369$32,558$35,235
Rough$29,505$31,627$34,220
Sell my 2020 GMC Acadia with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Acadia near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,433$28,701$31,475
Clean$26,072$28,307$31,040
Average$25,351$27,520$30,172
Rough$24,629$26,733$29,303
Sell my 2020 GMC Acadia with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Acadia near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,090$30,495$33,437
Clean$27,707$30,077$32,975
Average$26,940$29,241$32,053
Rough$26,174$28,404$31,130
Sell my 2020 GMC Acadia with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Acadia near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,952$39,339$42,260
Clean$36,448$38,800$41,677
Average$35,439$37,721$40,511
Rough$34,431$36,642$39,345
Sell my 2020 GMC Acadia with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Acadia near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,547$25,809$28,575
Clean$23,226$25,455$28,181
Average$22,583$24,747$27,392
Rough$21,940$24,039$26,603
Sell my 2020 GMC Acadia with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Acadia near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,414$40,785$43,686
Clean$37,890$40,226$43,083
Average$36,841$39,107$41,877
Rough$35,793$37,988$40,671
Sell my 2020 GMC Acadia with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Acadia near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,102$35,372$38,149
Clean$32,650$34,887$37,622
Average$31,747$33,917$36,570
Rough$30,843$32,947$35,517
Sell my 2020 GMC Acadia with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Acadia near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,307 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Acadia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,307 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 GMC Acadia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,307 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 GMC Acadia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 GMC Acadia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 GMC Acadia ranges from $24,629 to $31,475, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 GMC Acadia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.