Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,212
|$32,613
|$35,551
|Clean
|$29,800
|$32,166
|$35,061
|Average
|$28,975
|$31,271
|$34,079
|Rough
|$28,151
|$30,377
|$33,098
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,665
|$33,955
|$36,757
|Clean
|$31,233
|$33,489
|$36,249
|Average
|$30,369
|$32,558
|$35,235
|Rough
|$29,505
|$31,627
|$34,220
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,433
|$28,701
|$31,475
|Clean
|$26,072
|$28,307
|$31,040
|Average
|$25,351
|$27,520
|$30,172
|Rough
|$24,629
|$26,733
|$29,303
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,090
|$30,495
|$33,437
|Clean
|$27,707
|$30,077
|$32,975
|Average
|$26,940
|$29,241
|$32,053
|Rough
|$26,174
|$28,404
|$31,130
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,952
|$39,339
|$42,260
|Clean
|$36,448
|$38,800
|$41,677
|Average
|$35,439
|$37,721
|$40,511
|Rough
|$34,431
|$36,642
|$39,345
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,547
|$25,809
|$28,575
|Clean
|$23,226
|$25,455
|$28,181
|Average
|$22,583
|$24,747
|$27,392
|Rough
|$21,940
|$24,039
|$26,603
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,414
|$40,785
|$43,686
|Clean
|$37,890
|$40,226
|$43,083
|Average
|$36,841
|$39,107
|$41,877
|Rough
|$35,793
|$37,988
|$40,671
Estimated values
2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,102
|$35,372
|$38,149
|Clean
|$32,650
|$34,887
|$37,622
|Average
|$31,747
|$33,917
|$36,570
|Rough
|$30,843
|$32,947
|$35,517