  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2000 Ford Explorer
  5. Appraisal value

2000 Ford Explorer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,691$2,550$2,983
Clean$1,522$2,294$2,690
Average$1,182$1,782$2,105
Rough$843$1,270$1,520
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,362$2,047$2,392
Clean$1,225$1,842$2,158
Average$952$1,431$1,689
Rough$679$1,020$1,219
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,372$2,202$2,624
Clean$1,234$1,981$2,367
Average$959$1,539$1,852
Rough$683$1,097$1,338
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,587$2,389$2,794
Clean$1,428$2,149$2,520
Average$1,109$1,670$1,972
Rough$791$1,190$1,424
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,463$2,321$2,755
Clean$1,317$2,088$2,485
Average$1,023$1,622$1,945
Rough$729$1,156$1,404
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,273$1,986$2,346
Clean$1,146$1,787$2,116
Average$890$1,388$1,656
Rough$635$989$1,196
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,438$2,082$2,405
Clean$1,293$1,873$2,169
Average$1,005$1,455$1,697
Rough$716$1,037$1,226
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,207$1,881$2,223
Clean$1,086$1,692$2,005
Average$844$1,314$1,569
Rough$602$937$1,133
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,690$2,580$3,029
Clean$1,520$2,321$2,732
Average$1,181$1,803$2,138
Rough$842$1,285$1,544
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,178$1,802$2,118
Clean$1,060$1,621$1,910
Average$823$1,259$1,495
Rough$587$898$1,080
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$2,038$2,342
Clean$1,286$1,833$2,113
Average$999$1,424$1,653
Rough$712$1,015$1,194
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,529$2,263$2,633
Clean$1,375$2,036$2,375
Average$1,069$1,581$1,858
Rough$762$1,127$1,342
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,596$2,449$2,880
Clean$1,436$2,204$2,598
Average$1,115$1,712$2,033
Rough$795$1,220$1,468
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,267$2,043$2,436
Clean$1,140$1,838$2,197
Average$886$1,427$1,720
Rough$632$1,017$1,242
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,224$1,709$1,952
Clean$1,102$1,537$1,760
Average$856$1,194$1,378
Rough$610$851$995
Sell my 2000 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,086 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,692 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,086 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,692 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Ford Explorer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,086 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,692 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Ford Explorer ranges from $602 to $2,223, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.