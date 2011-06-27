Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,691
|$2,550
|$2,983
|Clean
|$1,522
|$2,294
|$2,690
|Average
|$1,182
|$1,782
|$2,105
|Rough
|$843
|$1,270
|$1,520
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,362
|$2,047
|$2,392
|Clean
|$1,225
|$1,842
|$2,158
|Average
|$952
|$1,431
|$1,689
|Rough
|$679
|$1,020
|$1,219
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,372
|$2,202
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,234
|$1,981
|$2,367
|Average
|$959
|$1,539
|$1,852
|Rough
|$683
|$1,097
|$1,338
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,587
|$2,389
|$2,794
|Clean
|$1,428
|$2,149
|$2,520
|Average
|$1,109
|$1,670
|$1,972
|Rough
|$791
|$1,190
|$1,424
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,321
|$2,755
|Clean
|$1,317
|$2,088
|$2,485
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,622
|$1,945
|Rough
|$729
|$1,156
|$1,404
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,273
|$1,986
|$2,346
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,787
|$2,116
|Average
|$890
|$1,388
|$1,656
|Rough
|$635
|$989
|$1,196
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,438
|$2,082
|$2,405
|Clean
|$1,293
|$1,873
|$2,169
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,455
|$1,697
|Rough
|$716
|$1,037
|$1,226
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$1,881
|$2,223
|Clean
|$1,086
|$1,692
|$2,005
|Average
|$844
|$1,314
|$1,569
|Rough
|$602
|$937
|$1,133
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,690
|$2,580
|$3,029
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,321
|$2,732
|Average
|$1,181
|$1,803
|$2,138
|Rough
|$842
|$1,285
|$1,544
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,178
|$1,802
|$2,118
|Clean
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,910
|Average
|$823
|$1,259
|$1,495
|Rough
|$587
|$898
|$1,080
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,038
|$2,342
|Clean
|$1,286
|$1,833
|$2,113
|Average
|$999
|$1,424
|$1,653
|Rough
|$712
|$1,015
|$1,194
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,263
|$2,633
|Clean
|$1,375
|$2,036
|$2,375
|Average
|$1,069
|$1,581
|$1,858
|Rough
|$762
|$1,127
|$1,342
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,449
|$2,880
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,204
|$2,598
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,712
|$2,033
|Rough
|$795
|$1,220
|$1,468
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,267
|$2,043
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,140
|$1,838
|$2,197
|Average
|$886
|$1,427
|$1,720
|Rough
|$632
|$1,017
|$1,242
Estimated values
2000 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$1,709
|$1,952
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,537
|$1,760
|Average
|$856
|$1,194
|$1,378
|Rough
|$610
|$851
|$995