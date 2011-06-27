Estimated values
1993 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,034
|$1,961
|$2,465
|Clean
|$909
|$1,729
|$2,174
|Average
|$660
|$1,265
|$1,591
|Rough
|$411
|$802
|$1,008
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,967
|$2,445
|Clean
|$962
|$1,734
|$2,156
|Average
|$698
|$1,269
|$1,578
|Rough
|$435
|$804
|$1,000
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,111
|$2,070
|$2,592
|Clean
|$977
|$1,825
|$2,286
|Average
|$710
|$1,336
|$1,673
|Rough
|$442
|$846
|$1,060
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,923
|$2,420
|Clean
|$888
|$1,695
|$2,134
|Average
|$645
|$1,241
|$1,562
|Rough
|$402
|$786
|$990
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$910
|$1,630
|$2,023
|Clean
|$800
|$1,437
|$1,784
|Average
|$581
|$1,052
|$1,305
|Rough
|$362
|$667
|$827
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Camry DX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$898
|$1,735
|$2,192
|Clean
|$790
|$1,530
|$1,933
|Average
|$574
|$1,120
|$1,415
|Rough
|$357
|$709
|$897
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,028
|$1,893
|$2,365
|Clean
|$904
|$1,669
|$2,086
|Average
|$657
|$1,222
|$1,526
|Rough
|$409
|$774
|$967
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$962
|$1,763
|$2,200
|Clean
|$846
|$1,555
|$1,940
|Average
|$615
|$1,138
|$1,420
|Rough
|$383
|$721
|$900
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,516
|$1,853
|Clean
|$792
|$1,337
|$1,634
|Average
|$576
|$979
|$1,196
|Rough
|$359
|$620
|$758
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,014
|$1,937
|$2,440
|Clean
|$892
|$1,708
|$2,152
|Average
|$648
|$1,250
|$1,575
|Rough
|$404
|$792
|$998