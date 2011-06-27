Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius v Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,120
|$10,281
|$12,030
|Clean
|$7,561
|$9,584
|$11,189
|Average
|$6,444
|$8,189
|$9,506
|Rough
|$5,327
|$6,795
|$7,824
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius v Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,041
|$11,132
|$12,838
|Clean
|$8,419
|$10,377
|$11,941
|Average
|$7,175
|$8,867
|$10,145
|Rough
|$5,931
|$7,358
|$8,350
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius v Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,375
|$10,562
|$12,333
|Clean
|$7,799
|$9,846
|$11,471
|Average
|$6,647
|$8,413
|$9,746
|Rough
|$5,494
|$6,981
|$8,022