Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,978
|$45,047
|$48,835
|Clean
|$41,237
|$44,247
|$47,951
|Average
|$39,754
|$42,647
|$46,184
|Rough
|$38,272
|$41,047
|$44,417
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,069
|$43,088
|$46,814
|Clean
|$39,361
|$42,323
|$45,966
|Average
|$37,946
|$40,793
|$44,272
|Rough
|$36,531
|$39,262
|$42,578
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,688
|$43,559
|$47,102
|Clean
|$39,970
|$42,785
|$46,249
|Average
|$38,533
|$41,238
|$44,545
|Rough
|$37,097
|$39,691
|$42,840
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,875
|$53,219
|$57,347
|Clean
|$48,994
|$52,273
|$56,309
|Average
|$47,233
|$50,383
|$54,233
|Rough
|$45,472
|$48,493
|$52,158
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,359
|$46,500
|$50,378
|Clean
|$42,593
|$45,674
|$49,466
|Average
|$41,062
|$44,023
|$47,643
|Rough
|$39,531
|$42,371
|$45,820
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,592
|$48,554
|$52,213
|Clean
|$44,787
|$47,691
|$51,269
|Average
|$43,177
|$45,967
|$49,379
|Rough
|$41,567
|$44,242
|$47,489
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,021
|$45,938
|$49,539
|Clean
|$42,262
|$45,122
|$48,643
|Average
|$40,742
|$43,490
|$46,850
|Rough
|$39,223
|$41,858
|$45,057
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,480
|$51,486
|$55,200
|Clean
|$47,624
|$50,571
|$54,201
|Average
|$45,912
|$48,743
|$52,203
|Rough
|$44,201
|$46,914
|$50,206
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,063
|$48,044
|$51,726
|Clean
|$44,267
|$47,191
|$50,790
|Average
|$42,676
|$45,484
|$48,918
|Rough
|$41,085
|$43,778
|$47,046