Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,978$45,047$48,835
Clean$41,237$44,247$47,951
Average$39,754$42,647$46,184
Rough$38,272$41,047$44,417
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,069$43,088$46,814
Clean$39,361$42,323$45,966
Average$37,946$40,793$44,272
Rough$36,531$39,262$42,578
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,688$43,559$47,102
Clean$39,970$42,785$46,249
Average$38,533$41,238$44,545
Rough$37,097$39,691$42,840
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,875$53,219$57,347
Clean$48,994$52,273$56,309
Average$47,233$50,383$54,233
Rough$45,472$48,493$52,158
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,359$46,500$50,378
Clean$42,593$45,674$49,466
Average$41,062$44,023$47,643
Rough$39,531$42,371$45,820
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,592$48,554$52,213
Clean$44,787$47,691$51,269
Average$43,177$45,967$49,379
Rough$41,567$44,242$47,489
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,021$45,938$49,539
Clean$42,262$45,122$48,643
Average$40,742$43,490$46,850
Rough$39,223$41,858$45,057
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,480$51,486$55,200
Clean$47,624$50,571$54,201
Average$45,912$48,743$52,203
Rough$44,201$46,914$50,206
Estimated values
2019 Audi Q7 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,063$48,044$51,726
Clean$44,267$47,191$50,790
Average$42,676$45,484$48,918
Rough$41,085$43,778$47,046
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Audi Q7 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Audi Q7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $39,361 for one in "Clean" condition and about $42,323 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2019 Audi Q7 ranges from $36,531 to $46,814, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
