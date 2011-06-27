Estimated values
2007 Acura TL Type-S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,579
|$6,214
|$7,141
|Clean
|$4,133
|$5,606
|$6,430
|Average
|$3,242
|$4,390
|$5,008
|Rough
|$2,351
|$3,174
|$3,586
Estimated values
2007 Acura TL 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,645
|$5,044
|$5,835
|Clean
|$3,291
|$4,550
|$5,254
|Average
|$2,581
|$3,563
|$4,092
|Rough
|$1,872
|$2,576
|$2,930
Estimated values
2007 Acura TL Type-S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,886
|$6,888
|$8,020
|Clean
|$4,411
|$6,214
|$7,221
|Average
|$3,460
|$4,866
|$5,624
|Rough
|$2,509
|$3,518
|$4,027
Estimated values
2007 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,876
|$5,566
|$6,519
|Clean
|$3,499
|$5,021
|$5,870
|Average
|$2,745
|$3,932
|$4,571
|Rough
|$1,991
|$2,843
|$3,273
Estimated values
2007 Acura TL Type-S 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,446
|$6,185
|$7,168
|Clean
|$4,013
|$5,580
|$6,454
|Average
|$3,148
|$4,369
|$5,027
|Rough
|$2,283
|$3,159
|$3,599
Estimated values
2007 Acura TL Type-S 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,928
|$6,002
|$7,168
|Clean
|$3,546
|$5,415
|$6,454
|Average
|$2,782
|$4,241
|$5,027
|Rough
|$2,017
|$3,066
|$3,599