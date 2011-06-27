Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,046
|$40,359
|$44,442
|Clean
|$36,392
|$39,642
|$43,638
|Average
|$35,083
|$38,209
|$42,029
|Rough
|$33,775
|$36,775
|$40,421
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,527
|$51,778
|$57,016
|Clean
|$46,688
|$50,859
|$55,984
|Average
|$45,010
|$49,020
|$53,921
|Rough
|$43,332
|$47,180
|$51,858
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,425
|$34,235
|$37,698
|Clean
|$30,870
|$33,627
|$37,016
|Average
|$29,760
|$32,411
|$35,652
|Rough
|$28,650
|$31,195
|$34,288
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,216
|$39,455
|$43,447
|Clean
|$35,577
|$38,754
|$42,660
|Average
|$34,298
|$37,353
|$41,088
|Rough
|$33,019
|$35,952
|$39,516
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,331
|$43,938
|$48,384
|Clean
|$39,619
|$43,158
|$47,508
|Average
|$38,195
|$41,597
|$45,757
|Rough
|$36,771
|$40,037
|$44,006
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,339
|$45,037
|$49,593
|Clean
|$40,610
|$44,237
|$48,696
|Average
|$39,150
|$42,638
|$46,901
|Rough
|$37,690
|$41,038
|$45,106
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,088
|$48,031
|$52,890
|Clean
|$43,310
|$47,178
|$51,933
|Average
|$41,753
|$45,472
|$50,019
|Rough
|$40,196
|$43,766
|$48,105
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,382
|$51,620
|$56,843
|Clean
|$46,545
|$50,703
|$55,814
|Average
|$44,872
|$48,869
|$53,757
|Rough
|$43,199
|$47,036
|$51,700
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,860
|$76,108
|$83,808
|Clean
|$68,626
|$74,757
|$82,291
|Average
|$66,159
|$72,053
|$79,258
|Rough
|$63,693
|$69,350
|$76,225