Estimated values
2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,372
|$20,187
|$23,335
|Clean
|$15,309
|$18,881
|$21,820
|Average
|$13,184
|$16,267
|$18,790
|Rough
|$11,059
|$13,653
|$15,760
Estimated values
2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,520
|$19,138
|$22,121
|Clean
|$14,513
|$17,899
|$20,685
|Average
|$12,498
|$15,421
|$17,813
|Rough
|$10,483
|$12,943
|$14,940
Estimated values
2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,034
|$22,237
|$25,705
|Clean
|$16,863
|$20,797
|$24,036
|Average
|$14,522
|$17,918
|$20,698
|Rough
|$12,181
|$15,039
|$17,361
Estimated values
2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,094
|$21,078
|$24,364
|Clean
|$15,984
|$19,714
|$22,782
|Average
|$13,765
|$16,985
|$19,619
|Rough
|$11,546
|$14,256
|$16,455