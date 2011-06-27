Estimated values
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,385
|$40,651
|$44,388
|Clean
|$36,557
|$39,744
|$43,375
|Average
|$34,902
|$37,931
|$41,348
|Rough
|$33,247
|$36,118
|$39,322
Estimated values
2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,563
|$37,857
|$41,621
|Clean
|$33,798
|$37,013
|$40,671
|Average
|$32,268
|$35,324
|$38,771
|Rough
|$30,737
|$33,636
|$36,872
Estimated values
2018 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,429
|$35,628
|$39,283
|Clean
|$31,711
|$34,834
|$38,387
|Average
|$30,276
|$33,245
|$36,594
|Rough
|$28,840
|$31,655
|$34,800
Estimated values
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,442
|$38,808
|$42,656
|Clean
|$34,657
|$37,942
|$41,683
|Average
|$33,088
|$36,211
|$39,735
|Rough
|$31,519
|$34,480
|$37,788
Estimated values
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,274
|$44,925
|$49,101
|Clean
|$40,361
|$43,923
|$47,980
|Average
|$38,533
|$41,919
|$45,739
|Rough
|$36,706
|$39,916
|$43,497