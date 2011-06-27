Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,145
|$27,559
|$30,528
|Clean
|$24,710
|$27,077
|$29,984
|Average
|$23,838
|$26,114
|$28,897
|Rough
|$22,967
|$25,151
|$27,811
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,195
|$25,421
|$28,159
|Clean
|$22,793
|$24,977
|$27,657
|Average
|$21,989
|$24,088
|$26,655
|Rough
|$21,185
|$23,200
|$25,653
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,784
|$19,490
|$21,590
|Clean
|$17,476
|$19,150
|$21,206
|Average
|$16,860
|$18,468
|$20,437
|Rough
|$16,243
|$17,787
|$19,669
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,921
|$26,218
|$29,041
|Clean
|$23,507
|$25,759
|$28,524
|Average
|$22,678
|$24,843
|$27,491
|Rough
|$21,849
|$23,927
|$26,457
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,857
|$25,051
|$27,749
|Clean
|$22,461
|$24,613
|$27,255
|Average
|$21,669
|$23,738
|$26,267
|Rough
|$20,876
|$22,862
|$25,279
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,083
|$28,586
|$31,665
|Clean
|$25,631
|$28,087
|$31,102
|Average
|$24,727
|$27,087
|$29,974
|Rough
|$23,823
|$26,088
|$28,847
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,946
|$21,860
|$24,215
|Clean
|$19,600
|$21,478
|$23,784
|Average
|$18,909
|$20,714
|$22,922
|Rough
|$18,218
|$19,950
|$22,060
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,055
|$20,884
|$23,134
|Clean
|$18,725
|$20,519
|$22,722
|Average
|$18,065
|$19,789
|$21,898
|Rough
|$17,404
|$19,059
|$21,075
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,549
|$20,329
|$22,519
|Clean
|$18,228
|$19,974
|$22,119
|Average
|$17,585
|$19,264
|$21,317
|Rough
|$16,942
|$18,553
|$20,515
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,167
|$25,390
|$28,124
|Clean
|$22,765
|$24,946
|$27,624
|Average
|$21,962
|$24,059
|$26,623
|Rough
|$21,159
|$23,171
|$25,621
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,122
|$24,245
|$26,857
|Clean
|$21,739
|$23,821
|$26,379
|Average
|$20,972
|$22,974
|$25,422
|Rough
|$20,205
|$22,127
|$24,466
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,895
|$26,189
|$29,009
|Clean
|$23,481
|$25,731
|$28,493
|Average
|$22,653
|$24,816
|$27,460
|Rough
|$21,825
|$23,900
|$26,427