  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Tiguan
  4. 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,145$27,559$30,528
Clean$24,710$27,077$29,984
Average$23,838$26,114$28,897
Rough$22,967$25,151$27,811
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,195$25,421$28,159
Clean$22,793$24,977$27,657
Average$21,989$24,088$26,655
Rough$21,185$23,200$25,653
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,784$19,490$21,590
Clean$17,476$19,150$21,206
Average$16,860$18,468$20,437
Rough$16,243$17,787$19,669
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,921$26,218$29,041
Clean$23,507$25,759$28,524
Average$22,678$24,843$27,491
Rough$21,849$23,927$26,457
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,857$25,051$27,749
Clean$22,461$24,613$27,255
Average$21,669$23,738$26,267
Rough$20,876$22,862$25,279
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,083$28,586$31,665
Clean$25,631$28,087$31,102
Average$24,727$27,087$29,974
Rough$23,823$26,088$28,847
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,946$21,860$24,215
Clean$19,600$21,478$23,784
Average$18,909$20,714$22,922
Rough$18,218$19,950$22,060
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,055$20,884$23,134
Clean$18,725$20,519$22,722
Average$18,065$19,789$21,898
Rough$17,404$19,059$21,075
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,549$20,329$22,519
Clean$18,228$19,974$22,119
Average$17,585$19,264$21,317
Rough$16,942$18,553$20,515
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,167$25,390$28,124
Clean$22,765$24,946$27,624
Average$21,962$24,059$26,623
Rough$21,159$23,171$25,621
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,122$24,245$26,857
Clean$21,739$23,821$26,379
Average$20,972$22,974$25,422
Rough$20,205$22,127$24,466
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,895$26,189$29,009
Clean$23,481$25,731$28,493
Average$22,653$24,816$27,460
Rough$21,825$23,900$26,427
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,600 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,478 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,600 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,478 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,600 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,478 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $18,218 to $24,215, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.