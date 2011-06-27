Estimated values
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,319
|$18,788
|$20,463
|Clean
|$16,951
|$18,384
|$20,013
|Average
|$16,214
|$17,575
|$19,112
|Rough
|$15,477
|$16,767
|$18,212
Estimated values
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,542
|$17,982
|$19,623
|Clean
|$16,190
|$17,595
|$19,191
|Average
|$15,486
|$16,821
|$18,328
|Rough
|$14,782
|$16,047
|$17,464