Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,426
|$16,546
|$19,201
|Clean
|$14,188
|$16,277
|$18,873
|Average
|$13,711
|$15,738
|$18,217
|Rough
|$13,234
|$15,200
|$17,561
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Passat SE R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,293
|$20,194
|$22,596
|Clean
|$17,991
|$19,866
|$22,210
|Average
|$17,386
|$19,209
|$21,438
|Rough
|$16,781
|$18,552
|$20,666