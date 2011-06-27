Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,033
|$1,814
|$2,210
|Clean
|$928
|$1,629
|$1,991
|Average
|$716
|$1,259
|$1,551
|Rough
|$505
|$888
|$1,111
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,354
|$1,977
|$2,287
|Clean
|$1,216
|$1,775
|$2,059
|Average
|$939
|$1,372
|$1,604
|Rough
|$662
|$968
|$1,150
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,052
|$1,659
|$1,964
|Clean
|$944
|$1,490
|$1,769
|Average
|$729
|$1,151
|$1,378
|Rough
|$514
|$812
|$988
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,583
|$2,436
|$2,863
|Clean
|$1,421
|$2,187
|$2,578
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,690
|$2,009
|Rough
|$774
|$1,192
|$1,439
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$2,383
|$2,811
|Clean
|$1,372
|$2,139
|$2,532
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,653
|$1,972
|Rough
|$747
|$1,166
|$1,413
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$2,189
|$2,569
|Clean
|$1,286
|$1,965
|$2,313
|Average
|$993
|$1,518
|$1,802
|Rough
|$701
|$1,071
|$1,291
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$2,081
|$2,471
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,868
|$2,225
|Average
|$904
|$1,443
|$1,734
|Rough
|$637
|$1,018
|$1,242
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,166
|$1,973
|$2,381
|Clean
|$1,047
|$1,772
|$2,144
|Average
|$809
|$1,369
|$1,671
|Rough
|$570
|$966
|$1,197
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,515
|$2,961
|Clean
|$1,457
|$2,258
|$2,667
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,744
|$2,078
|Rough
|$793
|$1,231
|$1,489
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,253
|$1,899
|$2,223
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,705
|$2,002
|Average
|$869
|$1,318
|$1,559
|Rough
|$613
|$930
|$1,117
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer XLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,271
|$2,049
|$2,440
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,839
|$2,197
|Average
|$881
|$1,421
|$1,712
|Rough
|$622
|$1,003
|$1,226
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,395
|$2,195
|$2,597
|Clean
|$1,252
|$1,971
|$2,338
|Average
|$967
|$1,523
|$1,822
|Rough
|$682
|$1,074
|$1,305
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,144
|$1,628
|$1,869
|Clean
|$1,027
|$1,462
|$1,683
|Average
|$793
|$1,129
|$1,312
|Rough
|$560
|$797
|$940
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer XLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,277
|$1,991
|$2,349
|Clean
|$1,147
|$1,787
|$2,116
|Average
|$886
|$1,381
|$1,648
|Rough
|$625
|$974
|$1,181
Estimated values
1999 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$2,302
|$2,715
|Clean
|$1,331
|$2,067
|$2,445
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,597
|$1,905
|Rough
|$725
|$1,127
|$1,365