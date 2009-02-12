Used 1999 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
- 149,995 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 154,705 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- 178,559 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
- 175,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,598
- 199,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 169,799 miles
$1,200
- 117,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
- 286,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,788
- 174,818 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,995
- 88,153 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- 250,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,196
- 99,314 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,800
- 289,918 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
- 186,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,977
- 223,499 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000
- 179,056 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 200,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 180,290 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
nazechad_3050,12/02/2009
Bought it in May with 120,000 miles on it. Drives great. Love the truck. Had three small problems with it and one huge one. The rear wiper has stopped working, the drivers door handle broke off, and the drivers lock keeps getting stuck. The huge problem was at 130,000 miles the transmission started to go. Wouldnt shift into 3rd gear smoothly anymore. Currently replacing the Transmission as I type this. Even with these problems i love the truck. does everything i ask it to do.
