Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Consumer Reviews

25+ years in auto buisness wyomack , 06/12/2008 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I have bought three of these, based off the old Ranger platform they have been very reliable and sturdy, after putting Michelin tires on they get better mileage and ride tremendously better. The rear seating arangement is better than all the other 4dr pickup sut's, comfortable for 4 people with thier junk as well, always stable and very well mannered on the road. It is not a sports car or hot rod--buy a Lightning or a 2008 v-8 Sport Trac, gets good mileage. Always over 20 hwy and very capable even 2wd in snow and ice, also is a flex fuel vehicle and easy to maintain for the owner. Best SUV buy out there Report Abuse

Safe to drive ... fraff2 , 07/02/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have owned this vehicle for 5 years, but it was just totaled. I believe the side airbags prevented injury to driver as truck was rolled on it's side. Truck was totaled and wheel even came off ! Driver walked away with minor scratches. Sorry to see truck go to salvage, I really liked it ! Drives like a truck that it is. I believe newer 2007+ models drive better (revamped, newer platform ?). Report Abuse

A Great In-Town Truck Scott , 07/03/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I did all the research and test drove everything. I'm on the road a lot with my truck for work. I wanted something that was comfortable enough to work in all day, but still have a truck that could carry garbage, branches and all the stuff associated with owning a home. This truck has been everything that I imagined. If you think that this is a full sized truck, you're wrong. If you want a full sized truck, go by one. But, if you want a great compact truck that is luxurious, eye catching and handles small truck jobs this is your unit. Report Abuse

Ford has a winner in the Sport Trac Mangy , 06/06/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I think the Sport Trac is the best SUT on the market today. It is a perfect combination of room, towing capability, style and versatility. Four adults can very comfortably take a long trip in this truck (has seating for 5). It is a great truck for the average homeowner who has occasional hauling needs but doesn't need or want a full size truck. Report Abuse