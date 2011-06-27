Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,841
|$6,122
|$7,379
|Clean
|$3,514
|$5,595
|$6,734
|Average
|$2,859
|$4,539
|$5,444
|Rough
|$2,204
|$3,484
|$4,155
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,076
|$6,241
|$7,434
|Clean
|$3,728
|$5,703
|$6,784
|Average
|$3,034
|$4,627
|$5,485
|Rough
|$2,339
|$3,551
|$4,186
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,021
|$6,165
|$7,346
|Clean
|$3,679
|$5,634
|$6,704
|Average
|$2,993
|$4,571
|$5,420
|Rough
|$2,308
|$3,508
|$4,137
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,473
|$6,761
|$8,022
|Clean
|$4,092
|$6,178
|$7,321
|Average
|$3,330
|$5,012
|$5,919
|Rough
|$2,567
|$3,847
|$4,517
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,763
|$5,697
|$6,764
|Clean
|$3,442
|$5,206
|$6,173
|Average
|$2,801
|$4,224
|$4,991
|Rough
|$2,159
|$3,242
|$3,809
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,895
|$6,610
|$8,104
|Clean
|$3,563
|$6,041
|$7,396
|Average
|$2,899
|$4,901
|$5,980
|Rough
|$2,235
|$3,762
|$4,563
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,611
|$5,884
|$7,136
|Clean
|$3,303
|$5,377
|$6,512
|Average
|$2,688
|$4,362
|$5,265
|Rough
|$2,072
|$3,348
|$4,018
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,951
|$5,954
|$7,059
|Clean
|$3,615
|$5,441
|$6,442
|Average
|$2,941
|$4,414
|$5,209
|Rough
|$2,268
|$3,388
|$3,975