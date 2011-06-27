  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  4. Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,841$6,122$7,379
Clean$3,514$5,595$6,734
Average$2,859$4,539$5,444
Rough$2,204$3,484$4,155
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,076$6,241$7,434
Clean$3,728$5,703$6,784
Average$3,034$4,627$5,485
Rough$2,339$3,551$4,186
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,021$6,165$7,346
Clean$3,679$5,634$6,704
Average$2,993$4,571$5,420
Rough$2,308$3,508$4,137
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,473$6,761$8,022
Clean$4,092$6,178$7,321
Average$3,330$5,012$5,919
Rough$2,567$3,847$4,517
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,763$5,697$6,764
Clean$3,442$5,206$6,173
Average$2,801$4,224$4,991
Rough$2,159$3,242$3,809
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,895$6,610$8,104
Clean$3,563$6,041$7,396
Average$2,899$4,901$5,980
Rough$2,235$3,762$4,563
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,611$5,884$7,136
Clean$3,303$5,377$6,512
Average$2,688$4,362$5,265
Rough$2,072$3,348$4,018
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,951$5,954$7,059
Clean$3,615$5,441$6,442
Average$2,941$4,414$5,209
Rough$2,268$3,388$3,975
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,514 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,595 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer Sport Trac is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,514 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,595 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,514 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,595 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac ranges from $2,204 to $7,379, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.