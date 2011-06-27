  1. Home
2004 Ford Excursion Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Substantial passenger and cargo capacity, impressive towing ability, diesel engine option.
  • Unwieldy size, trucklike driving characteristics, poor fuel economy, high sticker price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Unless you really need the Excursion's towing ability and huge interior, you're better off with the smaller Expedition or GM's Suburban/Yukon XL twins.

2004 Highlights

The Excursion's final year of production is 2004 so there are few changes from last year. Ford's excellent new 6.0-liter turbodiesel V8 replaces last year's 7.3-liter diesel. Besides offering considerably more horsepower and torque, the new engine has cleaner emissions and gets better gas mileage. Several new options are available; these include wireless headphones for the rear-seat entertainment package and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Body-side cladding and illuminated running boards are no longer available on XLT models. Also note that the trim level structure has been revised slightly, as base XLS and midlevel XLT trim replace XLT Value and XLT Premium.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Excursion.

5(84%)
4(12%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.8
127 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Towing vehicle only...
skierrick,01/15/2012
Bought this vehicle to tow a 32 ft trailer 8500 lbs over the east coast. Was getting 7mpg with a 2005 expedition, went to 17mpg on the excursion. Did have to replace the turbo, the injector 8 and a starter. But its the only 4x4 diesel suv on the market. If the truck survives a year, without more problems, I'll probably have it until the frame dies.
Money well spent
Lynn Campbell,08/20/2003
We went from the Ford Expedition to the Excurison just a few months ago. After trying the GMC and Chevy large size SUVs we went right back to the Ford. The handing and towing ability keeps us coming back. The new trasmission is out of this world! All I can say is...try it..you'll buy it!!
Bad Engine
GW,10/21/2010
Great truck except the 6.0L Diesel has a factory defect. The head bolts stretch. Blew a head gasket just before warranty was up. Over $5000 cost to repair. They remove the body to repair the engine which disturbs many electrical and other connections. Some owners have to pay after warranty is up. I like it but not sure I would buy another Ford after this engine. Check the internet before buying regarding this engine.
The Best Family Vehicle on the Planet
AK Force,12/21/2004
This SUV can tow anything, haul the wife, 3 kids, dog, gear-and gets GREAT mpg. The truck is large, but it's shorter than a 3/4 ton crewcab pickup. It gets much better gas mileage than a Durango with more space - WAY more. Although it's a 3/4 ton, it rides smoothly, and talk about power - I towed my 27ft travel trailer from VA to FL at speeds averaging 65-70 mph and it never once kicked out of overdrive - and I got a solid 12 mpg out of it - the 2002 Yukon XLT I traded in didn't come close - about 7.5 mpg with less tow capacity. With no trailer I averaged almost 20 mpg HWY. I went 802 miles without filling up. Size, power, range, leather, DVD - it's the dream SUV for any RV/Truck/Family guy
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
More about the 2004 Ford Excursion

Used 2004 Ford Excursion Overview

The Used 2004 Ford Excursion is offered in the following submodels: Excursion SUV, Excursion Diesel. Available styles include XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

