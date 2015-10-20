Used 2003 Ford Excursion for Sale Near Me

68 listings
Excursion Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 68 listings
  • 2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    97,909 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion

    221,455 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,907

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    121,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,700

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion Limited
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion Limited

    229,313 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion Limited in Black
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion Limited

    190,826 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion Limited
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion Limited

    239,363 miles
    4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion

    185,433 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion

    146,079 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    128,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,900

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion Limited in Gray
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion Limited

    251,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    246,754 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion Limited in Black
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion Limited

    386,146 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion

    225,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    189,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,991

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion XLT

    175,505 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,277

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Excursion Limited in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Ford Excursion Limited

    122,848 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Excursion Limited in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Excursion Limited

    214,515 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,469

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion XLT in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion XLT

    232,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Excursion

Read recent reviews for the Ford Excursion
Overall Consumer Rating
4.877 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 77 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (18%)
what a beast
george dougherty,10/20/2015
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
Great truck - purchased in 2003 new. 180k miles. no major issues and still runs great. Last week a Dodge Ram rear ended me at thirty five miles an hour while I was stopped at a light. His truck is trashed, broken rad., power steering fluid all over the place, need to be towed. My fender is dented and tail light broken. has been on the beach, in 20 inches of snow, towed horses and other cars out of snow drifts, and has suffered my wife hitting posts etc. It keeps on going strong.
Report abuse
