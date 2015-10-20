Used 2003 Ford Excursion for Sale Near Me
- 97,909 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU45S63EC54231
Stock: 110575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 221,455 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,907
AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
3rd Row Seat Chrome Wheels 6.0L Turbo-Diesel V8 "Power Stroke" Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Autonation Toyota Corpus Christi is excited to offer this 2003 Ford Excursion XLT. This Ford includes: 6.0L TURBO-DIESEL V8 POWER STROKE ENGINE (STD) Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2003 Ford Excursion comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Ford Excursion XLT is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Ford Excursion XLT. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU40PX3EC32090
Stock: 3EC32090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 121,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,700
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
WELL, ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS HAS DONE IT AGAIN! WE ARE BEAMING WITH PRIDE OVER THIS FIND A LEGITIMATE CARFAX CERTIFIED AND GUARANTEED ONE OWNER. AND AS IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH ITS WHITE WITH BEIGE ACCENT TRIM AND YES IT HAS A BUILD BABY SITTER REAR ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. MAXIMUM SEATING CAPACITY WITH CENTER ROW BENCH REAR POLISHED ALLOYS ARE JUST ONE OF THE MANY PLUS'ES YOU'LL ENJOY. ITS JUST BEEN FULLY SERVICED AND IS READY TO FAITHFULLY SERVE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE , FULL DISCLOSURE ,and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client . Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and INTERNATIONALLY since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality preowned vehicles from practical family sedans and suvs to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 480 454-3844 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CLIENT Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 arizonaspecialtymotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU45P43EC79157
Stock: 11661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 229,313 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
Hagerstown Ford - Hagerstown / Maryland
***CLEAN AUTOCHECK, Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo In-Dash 6-CD w/Clock, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Captain's Chairs, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry. 2003 Ford Excursion Limited Limited 4WDAS IS VEHICLE SOLD OUT OF STATE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS COMPLETELY OUT OF WARRANTY. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY OR GAURANTEE FROM HAGERSTOWN FORD. CUSTOMER TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY TO GET VEHICLE INSPECTED IN THEIR RESIDENTIAL STATE (WHICH IS NOT MARYLAND). THE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS IF THE MOTOR BLOWS UP, OR THE TRANSMISSION LOCKS UP ON THEIR WAY HOME, HAGERSTOWN FORD HAS ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATION TO REPAIR OR SHARE IN THE COST OF REPAIRS. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS IF THEIR HOME STATE REQUIRES ANY REPAIRS WHATSOEVER TO GET THIS VEHICLE INSPECTED, THE CUSTOMER IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THOSE COSTS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU43P03EC17810
Stock: 51665D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 190,826 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,990
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE FREE FOR MOST OUR VEHICLES! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.georgiaimporauto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to a employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU43S33EB45955
Stock: B45955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 239,363 miles4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
Norfolk GM Auto Center - Norfolk / Nebraska
Tan 2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU43P83ED22238
Stock: 00704A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 185,433 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2003 Ford Excursion 4dr 137 WB 6.0L XLT 4WD features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red Fire Metallic with a Medium Flint Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, This Ford is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Accent Stripes, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Luxury Seats, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Split Front Bench, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU41P03ED68343
Stock: PMC2383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 146,079 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
This Ford Excursion is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Our inspection of this SUV confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at JNM Auto Sales offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this SUV. With amazing deals at JNM Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Ashburn.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU41S23EC79469
Stock: 4680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,900
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***ONE OWNER**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU45P33EB55915
Stock: B55915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 251,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,495
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU43S83EB55753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 246,754 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500
Dick Myers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Harrisonburg / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU44S33EB25560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 386,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999
PMR Auto - American Fork / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU43S53EB45973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 225,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
Cromleys - Saluda / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU40S33EB83609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,991
Classic Ford Lincoln of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LEATHER INTERIOR, TOWING PACKAGE, RARE DIESEL!! DIESEL ENGINE!!, Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD.2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer True Blue Clearcoat Metallic Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with OverdriveDrivers in the greater Columbia SC rely on us for their next new or used car and automotive needs because we treat them like family. Customers make the trip from Lexington,Orangeburg, and Sumter because we are the new Ford dealership in the area that not only provides an array of quality products and services, but customer care that is unmatched! Here, at the Classic Ford of Columbia dealership, you can count on the integrity of our used car collection.At Classic Ford Lincoln of Columbia we will not be undersold on any comparable New or Pre-Owned Vehicle period. The real reason we are Columbia's Largest Volume dealer is because we offer Classic Service before , during , and after the sale! If it did not come from Classic Ford Lincoln Mercury of Columbia you paid too much!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU45P14ED92159
Stock: P13402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 175,505 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,277
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
2 Owner vehicle, 4X4, 4WD.Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU41L14EB33722
Stock: 33722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,848 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
LIMITED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE!! 2WD!! V10!! LEATHER!! GREAT CONDTION!! 13830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374 WWW.BEDROCKMOTORS.COM 763-428-5555 FOR THE BEST VEHICLES, THE BEST PRICES , THE BEST SERVICE, JUST STOP BY OUR ROGERS LOCATION . 763-428-5555
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Excursion Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU42S12EB24781
Stock: 8982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 214,515 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,469
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
Black 2002 Ford Excursion Limited. You can search high and low, coast to coast, and the odds are that you won't find a better 7.3L Powerstroke Excursion than this one right here. This vehicle is in amazing condition for its age. The front clip has been updated to a 2008 style, making the truck look more modern than it is. All seats show minimal wear. Carpet is clean as could be. Rust free vehicle as this was a Texas and Florida truck. CALL us for more photos or any additional questions. We can send up close pics of anything you wish to see! Truly a one of a kind vehicle. Many of these trucks have experienced years of abuse by now. This one looks like it served as a soccer mom mobile for the last two decades. Some Features:*Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel*4-Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive*RWD (Rear Wheel Drive)*Fully Automatic Headlights*Premium Nudo Leather Surface Captain's Chairs and 3rd Row Seating*Rear Parking Sensors*Remote Keyless Entry*4-Wheel Disc and ABS Brakes*Odometer is 28511 miles below market average!Learn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Excursion Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU42F02EB65924
Stock: 6343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 232,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2004 Ford Excursion XLT 4 Wheel Drive, 5.4 Liter SOHC V8, Automatic Transmission, Front And Rear Air Conditioning, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Stereo CD, Power Windows And Door Locks, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Third Row Seat, Tilt Wheel, Roof Rack, Running Boards, Towing Package, Runs And Drives Great, Hard To Find, Priced At Only $5995 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU41L14EB42100
Stock: b42100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-25-2019
