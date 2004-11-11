  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion

Used 2005 Ford Excursion

2005 Ford Excursion
See all for sale
List Price Range
$10,900 - $28,995
Consumer Rating
(92)

Pros & Cons

  • Substantial passenger and cargo capacity, impressive towing ability, diesel engine option.
  • Unwieldy size, trucklike driving characteristics, poor fuel economy, high sticker price.
Ford Excursion years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Ford Excursion for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000

Edmunds' Expert Review

Unless you really need the Excursion's towing ability and huge interior, you're better off with the smaller Expedition or GM's Suburban/Yukon XL twins.

2005 Highlights

Alloy wheels replace chrome steel wheels on XLS models, and the front fascia appearance has been slightly revised.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Excursion.

5 star reviews: 87%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 2%
2 star reviews: 1%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 92 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • towing
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • seats
  • engine
  • safety
  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • driving experience
  • transmission
  • handling & steering
  • acceleration
  • off-roading
  • visibility
  • cup holders
  • doors
  • brakes
  • maintenance & parts
  • road noise
  • sound system
  • climate control
  • warranty
  • oil
  • emission system
  • wheels & tires
  • infotainment system
  • lights
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, My Toradore Review
BK,

My experience with the Excursion is that it is extremely reliable. The only negative thing that I have to say about it is the interior design, whereby the spare tire is inside. I'm sure it could have been placed outside like most other vehicles. That would enable us to utilize that "dead space" which is created by having a tire inside of the vehicle. As for fuel economy, I've never seen a rating, but we average anywhere between 18-21 mph on the highway, and 16-18 in the city! I think that is awesome for a vehicle of its size. Thanks for your time.

4.75 out of 5 stars, THE BIG REPLACEMENT
Rick Salinas,

I had wanted an Excursion since they first arived on the showroom floor. I finally got one nine years later, as a replacement for two vehicles. It now takes the place of my Lincoln Town Car and a 4wd 15 passenger van, which was a hard thing to do. I wanted all the luxury inside an suv just like my Lincoln Cartier, the room, rugedness,and 4wd go anywhere of my van. It has replaced them both with flying colors, and made me very happy. It is very comfortable and ride hieght is excelent. I use this vehicle for work, family and play.

5 out of 5 stars, Love these Trucks
Patrick,

My 2004 is the second Excursion we have owned. We tow a 10,000 lb. trailer and it has no problem handling the trailer. We get 21 mpg on the interstate when not towing, and 11 mpg when towing. Factoring what we tow, 6 adults, and gear, we are getting fantastic mileage. Hope Ford continues to build this great truck.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Better Than Two Previous Towncars
James,

Unlike the Towncars little or no road and wind noise. Most miles are annual trips between Florida and New Jersey. Loaded to the roof, it has more than adequate power. At 14,062 every aspect of it is dependable and holding up better than any other car I have owned.

Write a review

See all 92 reviews

Features & Specs

XLS Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
XLS Rwd 4dr SUV
6.8L 10cyl 4A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Limited Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
Limited Rwd 4dr SUV
6.8L 10cyl 4A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
XLT Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
XLT Rwd 4dr SUV
6.8L 10cyl 4A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
XLS Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
XLS Rwd 4dr SUV
5.4L 8cyl 4A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Ford Excursion features & specs

FAQ

Is the Ford Excursion a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Excursion both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Excursion has 48.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Excursion. Learn more

Is the Ford Excursion reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Excursion is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Excursion. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Excursion's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Ford Excursion a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Ford Excursion is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Excursion is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Ford Excursion?

The least-expensive 2005 Ford Excursion is the 2005 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,035.

Other versions include:

  • XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $38,625
  • Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $44,095
  • XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $39,625
  • XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $38,035
  • Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $42,750
  • XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $43,565
  • Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $42,155
  • XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $41,330
  • XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $39,035
  • XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $42,330
  • Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $43,500
  • XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $42,330
  • XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $41,330
  • Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $50,230
  • Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $49,030
  • XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $46,570
  • Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $47,690
  • Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $46,640
  • XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $44,565
  • Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $51,570
  • XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $47,265
  • Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $45,295
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Excursion?

If you're interested in the Ford Excursion, the next question is, which Excursion model is right for you? Excursion variants include XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), and XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A). For a full list of Excursion models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2005 Ford Excursion

Used 2005 Ford Excursion Overview

The Used 2005 Ford Excursion is offered in the following submodels: Excursion SUV, Excursion Diesel. Available styles include XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2005 Ford Excursion?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Ford Excursion and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Excursion 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Excursion.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Ford Excursion and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Excursion featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2005 Ford Excursion?

Which 2005 Ford Excursions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Ford Excursion for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2005 Excursions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,900 and mileage as low as 82798 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Ford Excursion.

Can't find a new 2005 Ford Excursions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford Excursion for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,058.

Find a new Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,283.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Ford Excursion?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Related Used 2005 Ford Excursion info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider