- Substantial passenger and cargo capacity, impressive towing ability, diesel engine option.
- Unwieldy size, trucklike driving characteristics, poor fuel economy, high sticker price.
Unless you really need the Excursion's towing ability and huge interior, you're better off with the smaller Expedition or GM's Suburban/Yukon XL twins.
My experience with the Excursion is that it is extremely reliable. The only negative thing that I have to say about it is the interior design, whereby the spare tire is inside. I'm sure it could have been placed outside like most other vehicles. That would enable us to utilize that "dead space" which is created by having a tire inside of the vehicle. As for fuel economy, I've never seen a rating, but we average anywhere between 18-21 mph on the highway, and 16-18 in the city! I think that is awesome for a vehicle of its size. Thanks for your time.
I had wanted an Excursion since they first arived on the showroom floor. I finally got one nine years later, as a replacement for two vehicles. It now takes the place of my Lincoln Town Car and a 4wd 15 passenger van, which was a hard thing to do. I wanted all the luxury inside an suv just like my Lincoln Cartier, the room, rugedness,and 4wd go anywhere of my van. It has replaced them both with flying colors, and made me very happy. It is very comfortable and ride hieght is excelent. I use this vehicle for work, family and play.
My 2004 is the second Excursion we have owned. We tow a 10,000 lb. trailer and it has no problem handling the trailer. We get 21 mpg on the interstate when not towing, and 11 mpg when towing. Factoring what we tow, 6 adults, and gear, we are getting fantastic mileage. Hope Ford continues to build this great truck.
Unlike the Towncars little or no road and wind noise. Most miles are annual trips between Florida and New Jersey. Loaded to the roof, it has more than adequate power. At 14,062 every aspect of it is dependable and holding up better than any other car I have owned.
|XLS Rwd 4dr SUV
6.8L 10cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 9
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|310 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Limited Rwd 4dr SUV
6.8L 10cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|310 hp @ 4250 rpm
|XLT Rwd 4dr SUV
6.8L 10cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|310 hp @ 4250 rpm
|XLS Rwd 4dr SUV
5.4L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 9
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4500 rpm
How much should I pay for a 2005 Ford Excursion?
The least-expensive 2005 Ford Excursion is the 2005 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,035.
Other versions include:
- XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $38,625
- Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $44,095
- XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $39,625
- XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $38,035
- Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $42,750
- XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $43,565
- Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $42,155
- XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $41,330
- XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $39,035
- XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $42,330
- Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $43,500
- XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $42,330
- XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $41,330
- Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $50,230
- Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $49,030
- XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $46,570
- Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $47,690
- Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $46,640
- XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $44,565
- Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $51,570
- XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $47,265
- Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) which starts at $45,295
Used 2005 Ford Excursion Overview
The Used 2005 Ford Excursion is offered in the following submodels: Excursion SUV, Excursion Diesel. Available styles include XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A).
Edmunds users rate the 2005 Excursion 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Ford Excursion and all model years in our database.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles.
