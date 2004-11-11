5 star reviews: 87 %

4 star reviews: 10 %

3 star reviews: 2 %

2 star reviews: 1 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 92 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, My Toradore Review

BK , 11/11/2004

My experience with the Excursion is that it is extremely reliable. The only negative thing that I have to say about it is the interior design, whereby the spare tire is inside. I'm sure it could have been placed outside like most other vehicles. That would enable us to utilize that "dead space" which is created by having a tire inside of the vehicle. As for fuel economy, I've never seen a rating, but we average anywhere between 18-21 mph on the highway, and 16-18 in the city! I think that is awesome for a vehicle of its size. Thanks for your time.

4.75 out of 5 stars, THE BIG REPLACEMENT

Rick Salinas , 07/22/2009

I had wanted an Excursion since they first arived on the showroom floor. I finally got one nine years later, as a replacement for two vehicles. It now takes the place of my Lincoln Town Car and a 4wd 15 passenger van, which was a hard thing to do. I wanted all the luxury inside an suv just like my Lincoln Cartier, the room, rugedness,and 4wd go anywhere of my van. It has replaced them both with flying colors, and made me very happy. It is very comfortable and ride hieght is excelent. I use this vehicle for work, family and play.

5 out of 5 stars, Love these Trucks

Patrick , 06/24/2005

My 2004 is the second Excursion we have owned. We tow a 10,000 lb. trailer and it has no problem handling the trailer. We get 21 mpg on the interstate when not towing, and 11 mpg when towing. Factoring what we tow, 6 adults, and gear, we are getting fantastic mileage. Hope Ford continues to build this great truck.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Better Than Two Previous Towncars

James , 07/04/2009

Unlike the Towncars little or no road and wind noise. Most miles are annual trips between Florida and New Jersey. Loaded to the roof, it has more than adequate power. At 14,062 every aspect of it is dependable and holding up better than any other car I have owned.

