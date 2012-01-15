Used 2004 Ford Excursion for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 189,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,991
Classic Ford Lincoln of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LEATHER INTERIOR, TOWING PACKAGE, RARE DIESEL!! DIESEL ENGINE!!, Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD.2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer True Blue Clearcoat Metallic Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with OverdriveDrivers in the greater Columbia SC rely on us for their next new or used car and automotive needs because we treat them like family. Customers make the trip from Lexington,Orangeburg, and Sumter because we are the new Ford dealership in the area that not only provides an array of quality products and services, but customer care that is unmatched! Here, at the Classic Ford of Columbia dealership, you can count on the integrity of our used car collection.At Classic Ford Lincoln of Columbia we will not be undersold on any comparable New or Pre-Owned Vehicle period. The real reason we are Columbia's Largest Volume dealer is because we offer Classic Service before , during , and after the sale! If it did not come from Classic Ford Lincoln Mercury of Columbia you paid too much!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU45P14ED92159
Stock: P13402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 175,505 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,277
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
2 Owner vehicle, 4X4, 4WD.Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU41L14EB33722
Stock: 33722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 232,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2004 Ford Excursion XLT 4 Wheel Drive, 5.4 Liter SOHC V8, Automatic Transmission, Front And Rear Air Conditioning, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Stereo CD, Power Windows And Door Locks, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Third Row Seat, Tilt Wheel, Roof Rack, Running Boards, Towing Package, Runs And Drives Great, Hard To Find, Priced At Only $5995 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU41L14EB42100
Stock: b42100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-25-2019
- 181,673 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,477
Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois
CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **A MUST SEE, **LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED FRONT SEATS, **REAR DVD, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Odometer is 22723 miles below market average! Gray 2004 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV TurbodieselWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU43P44EC19304
Stock: BC1672A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 164,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
Premier Chevrolet - Buena Park / California
NOBODY BEATS PREMIER CHEVROLET OF BUENA PARK, NOT ON PRICE, NOT ON TRADE IN VALUE!!! WE ARE ORANGE COUNTY'S #1 DISCOUNT AUTO DEALER AND WE GUARANTY TO BEAT CARMAX TRADE IN OFFER THAT YOU HAVE, IN WRITING!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU40P44ED58964
Stock: P9107S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 114,964 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,500
North Ga Sales Center - La Fayette / Georgia
2004 FORD EXCURSION EDDIE BAUER 4X4 - V-10 - 8 PASSENGER. ALL LEATHER SEAT'S WITH POWER /HEAT /MEMORY, FACTORY REAR DVD PLAYER, LIFTED AND DRIVES EASY , GOOD TIRES , FRONT ALL LED LIGHTS W/ NICE PUSH BAR . LOW MILEAGE NOT USE MUCH , IT WAS USED AS A SECOND VEHICLE AND PARK AT THE FARM. ALL ORIGNAL PAINT !!! NICE AND FUN BIG SUV!! CALL TODD DILBECK @ 706-638-2925 0R 423-903-1612
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU45S64EA83790
Stock: 3790p
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 196,053 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
Parks Chevrolet Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, LOCAL TRADE, Trailer Hitch, Cruise Control, CONTACTLESS PURCHASE !!!, DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE !!!, LIFTED WHEELS AND TIRES, Excursion Limited, 4D Sport Utility, Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Gold, Medium Parchment w/Leather Seating Surfaces Captain's Chairs, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo In-Dash 6-CD w/Clock, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, GVWR: 9,200 lbs Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces Captain's Chairs, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Gold 2004 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel CALL US TODAY AT 804-521-5300. Odometer is 3350 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU43P74EA30467
Stock: 277560A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 209,194 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$13,991
Columbia Motors - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU43P04EA00226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,800 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Bocker Cadillac - Freeport / Illinois
Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic 2004 Ford Excursion XLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Triton 5.4L V8 SFI FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO GO!, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY!, LOCAL TRADE!, RELIABLE TRANSPORTATION!, Excursion XLT, 4D Sport Utility, Triton 5.4L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Flint w/Front Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion XLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU40L64EC92690
Stock: 300652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 216,358 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Tom's Auto Sales - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU45S04EB11812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 202,991 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey
brand new lift wheels tires Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU45P04EC36372
Stock: 12708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2018
- 287,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU43S04EC11752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,545 miles
$9,998
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceburg - Lawrenceburg / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU41L64EA91208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,451 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
K&S Ford - Fairbury / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU43S24ED33853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 204,954 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999$3,258 Below Market
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
Just got serviced, new starter, fresh oil as recommended by ford , all fluids topped off and much much more !!! priced to sell fast since it still has around $12000.00 value.This four wheel drive 2005 Ford Excursion 4WD Limited features a Gold (pueblo Gold Metallic) Exterior with a Medium Pebble Leather Interior and has only 204,954 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Ford Excursion Includes Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Memory Seats, a CD Changer, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Memory Mirrors, an Auxiliary Power Outlet, a Garage Door Opener, an AM/FM Stereo, and a Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores Highway MPG and City MPG! This Ford Excursion comes Factory equipped with an impressive 10cyl, 6.8l, 310.0hp engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Paddle Shifters, Adjustable Pedals, Heated Mirrors, Four Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive, Power Windows, a Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Front Tow Hooks, a Power Passenger Seat, a Gasoline Engine, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, and a Trip Computer INTERIOR OPTIONS: Leather Seat Trim, Heated Seats, Rear Heat / AC, a Heated Passenger Seat, a Third Row Seat, Automatic Climate Control, a Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, a Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, a Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, an Adjustable Steering Wheel, a Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, a Rear Window Defroster, and a Tilt Steering Wheel EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fog Lights, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels, a Roof / Luggage Rack, a Trailer Hitch Receiver, Tinted Glass, Privacy Glass, and an Auto Headlamp SAFETY OPTIONS: Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rear Parking Aid, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, a Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Child Proof Locks, an Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, and a Passenger Air Bag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU43S15EB69349
Stock: B69349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2018
- 4,022 milesFrame damage, Personal Use
$84,000
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
PRICE REDUCED! King of Jordan's personal Limo from the Embassy! 360 degree Armour, reinforced floor, 3inch bullet proof glass just to start! Luxury interior with multiple cameras for in and outside of the vehicle, DVD players with 15 inch drop down screens, messaging chairs with heat, navigation, and so much more! Original build was over $620,000 new! If you're client is looking for comfort, luxury, and full protection then this bullet proof excursion is exactly what you need! If it was good enough for Royalty it should be better for you! See the King arrive at the White House here https://youtu.be/8TPtLmZWQsc #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We take all trades including dirt bikes, motorcycles, 4wheelers, boats, jetski's and more! We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. All trade in's considered. Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, etc.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU43SX5ED44536
Stock: C2098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-05-2019
- 97,909 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU45S63EC54231
Stock: 110575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,499
Buckeye Ford - London / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Our best price on this Excursion features: This Ford Excursion has many features and is well equipped including, Heated Seats, Automatic Headlights, Rear Seat Entertainment / DVD, Accident Free AutoCheck History Report, AutoCheck 1 Owner, Local Trade, Sold New Here, Third Row Seating, Running Boards, Trailer Tow Group.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Buckeye Ford has been selling and servicing customers in London, Columbus, Springfield, Dayton, Grove City, Galloway, Plain City, Hilliard, Delaware, Dublin, Urbana and the surrounding communities for 30 years. We carry all makes and models including new and used Ford trucks, cars, vans, Super Duty trucks. F-150s, F-250s, Ranger, Taurus, Fusion, Focus, Escape, Edge, Explorer, Expedition, Mustang, Fiesta and a wide selection of other pre-owned cars such as Dodge, Jeep, Nissan, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai, RAM, Chrysler, Honda, Toyota, Kia. Call us at 800-800-3673 (FORD) or visit our website at www.buckeyeford.com. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE FROM US! ALL TRADES WELCOME!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU45S45ED41273
Stock: 20T246A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Excursion searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Excursion
- 5(84%)
- 4(12%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(1%)
- 1(1%)
Related Ford Excursion info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Garden Grove CA
- Used Ford Focus Fort Collins CO
- Used Ford Expedition Saint Paul MN
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Naperville IL
- Used Ford F-150 Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Fort Worth TX
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Manassas VA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Tacoma WA
- Used Ford Freestar Seattle WA
- Used Ford Taurus Honolulu HI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Mustang 2013 Naperville IL
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2016 Tampa FL
- Used Ford Edge 2014 Albany NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon