Used 2004 Ford Excursion for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    189,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,991

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion XLT

    175,505 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,277

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion XLT in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion XLT

    232,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion Limited in Gray
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion Limited

    181,673 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,477

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion XLT in White
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion XLT

    164,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    114,964 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion Limited in Gold
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion Limited

    196,053 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion Limited in Gold
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion Limited

    209,194 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion XLT

    148,800 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    216,358 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer in Black
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    202,991 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion Limited
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion Limited

    287,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion

    120,545 miles

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Excursion Limited
    used

    2004 Ford Excursion Limited

    109,451 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Excursion Limited in Gold
    used

    2005 Ford Excursion Limited

    204,954 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,999

    $3,258 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Excursion Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Ford Excursion Limited

    4,022 miles
    Frame damage, Personal Use

    $84,000

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer
    used

    2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    97,909 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer

    87,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,499

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Excursion

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8127 Reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Towing vehicle only...
skierrick,01/15/2012
Bought this vehicle to tow a 32 ft trailer 8500 lbs over the east coast. Was getting 7mpg with a 2005 expedition, went to 17mpg on the excursion. Did have to replace the turbo, the injector 8 and a starter. But its the only 4x4 diesel suv on the market. If the truck survives a year, without more problems, I'll probably have it until the frame dies.
