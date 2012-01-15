Used 2004 Ford Excursion for Sale Near Me

Classic Ford Lincoln of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina

ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LEATHER INTERIOR, TOWING PACKAGE, RARE DIESEL!! DIESEL ENGINE!!, Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD.2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer True Blue Clearcoat Metallic Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMSU45P14ED92159

Stock: P13402A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020