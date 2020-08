Used 2002 Ford Excursion for Sale Near Me

Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida

Black 2002 Ford Excursion Limited. You can search high and low, coast to coast, and the odds are that you won't find a better 7.3L Powerstroke Excursion than this one right here. This vehicle is in amazing condition for its age. The front clip has been updated to a 2008 style, making the truck look more modern than it is. All seats show minimal wear. Carpet is clean as could be. Rust free vehicle as this was a Texas and Florida truck. CALL us for more photos or any additional questions. We can send up close pics of anything you wish to see! Truly a one of a kind vehicle. Many of these trucks have experienced years of abuse by now. This one looks like it served as a soccer mom mobile for the last two decades. Some Features:*Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel*4-Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive*RWD (Rear Wheel Drive)*Fully Automatic Headlights*Premium Nudo Leather Surface Captain's Chairs and 3rd Row Seating*Rear Parking Sensors*Remote Keyless Entry*4-Wheel Disc and ABS Brakes*Odometer is 28511 miles below market average!Learn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford Excursion Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMNU42F02EB65924

Stock: 6343

Certified Pre-Owned: No