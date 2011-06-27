  1. Home
2001 Ford Excursion Review

Pros & Cons

  • Tows plenty of weight, provides safe haven for the family, carries lots of stuff.
  • Won't fit in a standard garage, drives like a loaded U-Haul, horrific fuel economy, hard to park, can't beat the Suburban at its own game.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Too much truck for too many people. Buy a Suburban if you need a nine-passenger SUV that can tow heavy stuff.

Vehicle overview

In a classic "bigger is better" move, Ford has decided to up the SUV ante by producing the largest Bradymobile yet. The Excursion offers more interior room and cargo capacity than the previous heavyweight title-holder, the Chevrolet Suburban. At the same time, Ford is touting the Excursion's "earth-friendly" aspects like an engine lineup that meets LEV standards and the fact that 85 percent of the Excursion, by weight, is recyclable (never mind that 85 percent of an Excursion still equals about 2.5 Honda Civics).

The Excursion's base engine is a 5.4-liter V8 on two-wheel-drive models or a 6.8-liter V10 on models equipped with four-wheel drive. Optional with either drivetrain is a 7.3-liter V8 diesel that makes 250 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of earth-shaking torque. All engines come with a four-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment; no manual transmission is offered in the Excursion.

Two trim levels are available. The base XLT model includes a three-piece rear door, running boards, remote keyless entry, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, an AM/FM/cassette/CD stereo, a 40/20/40 split-bench front seat and a third-row removable bench seat. Angle up to the Limited trim level and you get a leather interior, front captain's chairs, woodgrain trim, rear-seat audio controls, a trip computer, power rear-quarter windows, aluminum wheels, illuminated running boards, power signal aero mirrors and foglamps. An optional rear seat entertainment system, which includes a 6.4-inch overhead LCD monitor and a VCR, is new for this year.

Buy an Excursion and you get tons of cargo- and passenger-carrying capacity, plus the security of knowing that no one else on the road will try to mess with you. Of course, you also get the huge inconvenience of not being able to park in certain garages or use some car wash facilities, and then there's the possibility that other people will assume that, by driving such a behemoth, you're trying to overcompensate for some other area in which you may be lacking. But if you're in the market for such a vehicle, and neither the Chevy Suburban nor the GMC Yukon XL does it for you size-wise, this is your SUV. Just keep in mind that driving the Excursion is like piloting a loaded U-Haul, and you're going to have to become an ultra-safety-conscious driver.

Since it's based on the F-250 Super Duty (the front doors, fenders, and hood will swap between them), Ford was able to develop the Excursion with a bare-minimum investment of company funds. This means a large profit margin for each Excursion sold, even by SUV standards. These same market forces were behind the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and Lexus LX470. We've begun to wonder how far this SUV thing can go, but if people keep buying them, automakers will keep building them.

2001 Highlights

Performance is beefed up to 250 horsepower on the 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 and all engines are now LEV compliant. An in-dash six-disc CD player is made available. The Excursion XLT gets platinum cladding and standard chrome steel wheels, and the Limited offers standard power signal aero mirrors, foglamps and an optional rear-seat entertainment system.

Most helpful consumer reviews

12 1/2 years - first repair!
islandlife1,03/21/2013
Unbelievable, but other than regular maintenance such as oil changes, battery, tire and wiper replacement there has never been one thing wrong with this truck. Just replaced the fuel pump, had it completely checked out, everything in perfect condition. Have loved this truck since the first day. Okay, lousy mileage, but use it for hauling and long distance trips. Purchased 3 days before 9/11 - still own with no intention of replacing. This truck far surpasses the Suburban by having a better turning base, more pick up and much more comfortable. A true Texas truck!!!
Reliable tough fun monster !
thongboy1981,01/20/2010
This is my first truck/suv and i wanted one that was huge well the excursion is certainly huge. On road trips you have to stop every so often because its so comfortable you keep nodding off while driving but yet its still tough and rugged.reliability is good only thing i replaced was ac compressor and running board light sockets.Gas milage can be as high as 14 on a constant long stretch highway but normally around 11 combined highway and city but well worth the gas milage.Winter roads are no challenge for the excursion .Only other complaints are when i hand wax it or need to scrap ice off the winsheild you will need a small ladder or step stool but well worth it i will keep it forever !!!!!!
Great vehicle ** I even bought a second
wattersm,04/03/2003
I have driven Suburban, yukons and expeditions. I drove the Limited Excursion and loved it so much I bought two of them. Now looking and getting two new ones with the deisel engines. Drive one and you will love it, no other compares!
Big
Paul,09/19/2016
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A)
Love my new old Excursion. Always wanted one, and here we have a 15 year old vehicle that drives like brand new. Tough and versatile.
See all 53 reviews of the 2001 Ford Excursion
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
More about the 2001 Ford Excursion

Used 2001 Ford Excursion Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Excursion is offered in the following submodels: Excursion SUV. Available styles include Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

