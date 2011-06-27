  1. Home
2002 Ford Excursion Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Provides safe haven for the family, carries lots of stuff, truck-tough underpinnings can take lots of abuse.
  • Won't fit in a standard garage, drives like a loaded U-Haul, horrific fuel economy, hard to park, can't beat the Suburban at its own game.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Too much truck for too many people. Buy a Suburban if you need a nine-passenger SUV that can tow.

Vehicle overview

In a classic "bigger is better" move, Ford has upped the SUV ante by producing the largest Bradymobile yet. The Excursion offers more interior room and cargo capacity than the previous heavyweight title-holder, the Chevrolet Suburban. At the same time, Ford is touting the Excursion's "earth-friendly" aspects like an engine lineup that meets LEV standards (albeit for heavy-duty trucks, not passenger cars and light-duty trucks) and the fact that 85 percent of the Excursion, by weight, is recyclable (never mind that 85 percent of an Excursion still equals about 2.5 Honda Civics).

The Excursion's base engine is a 5.4-liter V8 (255 hp/350 pound-feet) on two-wheel-drive models or a 6.8-liter V10 (310 hp/425 lb-ft) on models equipped with four-wheel drive. Optional is a 7.3-liter V8 diesel that makes 250 horsepower and 505 lb-ft of earth-shaking torque. All engines come with a four-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment; no manual transmission is offered in the Excursion.

A trailer tow hitch comes standard, and the Excursion can tug 11,000 pounds in 4WD guise. For comparison, the Chevy Suburban 2500 equipped with the 8.0-liter Vortec V8 can manage 12,000 pounds. But the Ford holds slightly more cubic feet of stuff than the Chevy. The Excursion measures 146.4 cubic feet versus the Suburban's 138.4.

Two trim levels are available. The base XLT model includes running boards, remote keyless entry, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, an AM/FM/cassette/CD stereo, a 40/20/40 split-bench front seat and a third-row removable bench seat. Angle up to the Limited trim level, and you get a leather interior, automatic climate control, front captain's chairs, woodgrain trim, rear-seat audio controls, a trip computer, power rear quarter-windows, aluminum wheels, illuminated running boards, power signal aero mirrors and fog lamps. An optional rear seat entertainment system, which includes a 6.4-inch overhead LCD monitor, is DVD-powered this year.

Buy an Excursion, and you get tons of cargo- and passenger-carrying capacity, plus the security of knowing that no one else on the road will try to mess with you. Of course, you also get the huge inconvenience of not being able to park in certain garages or use some car wash facilities, and then there's the possibility that other people will assume that, by driving such a behemoth, you're trying to overcompensate for some other area in which you may be lacking. But if you're in the market for such a vehicle, and neither the Chevy Suburban nor the GMC Yukon XL does it for you size-wise, this is your SUV.

Just keep in mind that driving the Excursion is like piloting a loaded U-Haul, and you're going to have to become an ultra-safety-conscious driver.

2002 Highlights

Excursions get crystalline headlamp lenses for 2002, as well as "smart" intermittent front and rear wipers. XLTs gain a new auto-lock feature as well as standard third-row child seat tethers with a BeltMinder system. Excursion Limited receives a chrome side strip, automatic climate control and power-adjustable pedals. New options on XLT include power-adjustable pedals and a power front passenger seat. Limited models can be equipped with memory seats and pedals, second-row captain's chairs and redundant controls for climate and audio on the steering wheel. Both XLT and Limited will get a DVD-based entertainment system for rear-seat passengers later this year. Skid plates are no longer optional.

Most helpful consumer reviews

This beast is Awesome
davenfla,07/31/2014
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A)
This truck is not made for a daily driver unless you are toting an army of kids, 10K + for towing, or need cavernous space for stuff. I bought this PSD 7.3 Ex for long trips, carrying 6 adults, one large dog and 10K boat/RV. There is nothing made today that can come close, and do it effortlessly, everytime. In fact, on flat ground as I have described above towing, I still get 14.5 MPG. Sure there are new vehicles who can match "on paper" what the beast does but can it do it for 500k miles? There are some well published examples of 1,000,000 miles. Expect this PSD to outlive the vehicle, so if you keep it, be prepared to "rebuild" the vehicle a few times during it's lifetime. The 7.3,Ex performs best with some after market suspension modifications, and a tuner. 7-31-16 update Edmunds ask for me to update my review. I've done a few mods along the way primarily for towing. Fuel cross over and oil cross over... big difference in the smoothness and quiets the ole 7.3 down and eliminates "crackle". Upgraded the exhaust to 4" and installed an aftermarket air cleaner/cold air system allowing the engine to breath easier... and then added a chip. Underneath... rear sway bar, RAS, dual Bilstein shocks up front singles in the rear, dual steering stabilizers, and installed OEM F250 springs and a plethora of new suspension parts from XRF (ball joints, etc) . I'd venture about 3K in upgrades, total. Fuel mileage is something I do not spend a lot of time fussing over... however a recent 1800 mile trip (FL to E. TN) towing my car haul trailer loaded @ 7K resulted in 16.3 MPG at 65-70mph. I say WOW! at 75 MPH dropped to 15.1 On the highway @70 MPH 21.3 New double din head unit w/nav puts the '02 truck back in the 21st century... replaced 15 yr old speakers. I have been offered an obscene amount of money for my truck, but until I can get a equal or better replacement ... that ain't happening. 1-31-17 Edmunds ask for me to update my review, again. Nothing new but nothing's changed. I have been using a fuel additive since I've spent some time up north (I'm in Florida) for cold weather starts. -3 F... started right up without the oil heater plugged in. I never did say in my earlier review that I had installed Ford OEM wheels from a 2014 King Ranch. I have 275x65R-20 LRE Michilens on the beast. The wheels do require 2" spacers to fit the Excursion. Excellent tires for running on the road and towing. 7-31-17 Edmunds asked far an update Now that I'm retired I travel and tow a whole lot more, specifically a 10K travel trailer, so I upgraded my transmission cooler. For the record I get between 10-13 towing depending on the grade and speed. In addition I recently had to replace the unit bearings @150K, but like I said earlier in my original post, the vehicle will need to be maintained. I also had to have the rear AC unit serviced. It's not uncommon for the screen in orifice tube to get clogged with debris over time.... after all this is a 17 yr old truck. Evacuate the system, blow out the lines, replace the part (inexpensive), charge the system... back in service. I'm also looking into modifying the roof rack since the OEM is not nearly up to the task. 1-31-18 Update Still doing what's it's designed to do. Noticed the other day how good the paint still looks while next to my wife's newer Toyota Highlander. New tires a few months back.... they ain't cheap. Two new batteries too... yes the beast takes two group 65 batteries. Traveling this year in the cold weather and snow, I had to use by chains and of course, with 4WD, no issues getting up the ridge and across the mountains. Just as a side note.... pulled some stuck neighbors out of the snow too. New leather on the front seat bottoms and added seat heaters as well . Engine oil designations for Diesels has changed from CJ-4 to CK-4. Newer oil seems to help mileage a bit. Installed a external transmission filter, with a gauge to measure restriction, as the filter traps dirt. I will continue to keep the truck in good repair and updated since I hope to get many more miles out of it. 7-31-18 update. Since I've retired and tow more I've added a larger transmission cooler (mentioned earlier), this is a necessary upgrade for continuous towing in the heat. The OEM cooler for the 4R100 transmission is inadequate... even Ford engineers know this. Upgrade is necessary! Gonna need some new seat leather for my butt (driver's side only). Added hood and window deflectors. Still a joy to drive and does what I ask it to do every time. 2-1-2020 Update again. I had two glow plugs fail so I replaced all of them. I may start replacing some components because of age and mileage. ... you know the ones that would cause a side of the road event and towing. Up till now the glow plugs have been my only non expected problem. Of course 6 out 8 were still working and no issues starting but the infamous CEL. Probably get a new roof rack. The OEM served well, but I need more storage for traveling. 8-
Excursion - Still the Best SUV Ever Built
treadlightly,01/23/2012
We bought our Excursion to haul our friends and family around in any weather. There is no other vehicle on the market ever made that has the capability of the Ford Excursion. Ours only seats 8 adults, not like our friends Tahoe that seats 6 adults with a couple of kids squeezed between. Then to top it off it can tow 9600 lbs with 1700 lbs of people and gear. Can't do that in any other vehicle. We used to own a '97 Suburban with the 6.5L diesel. Another great vehicle, but nothing compared to the comfort, options and capabilities of the Super Duty Excursion. NO complaints other then Ford ought to make this model again. Our F250 and F350 diesels were great and very reliable, but we needed space
2002 Excursion: Great truck!
David D.,08/02/2010
I bought this XLT beast with the V10. Well appointed. I have the need for a big SUV because I have 4 kids and travel often. I have a 2009 SUBURBAN LTZ that I keep for special occasions. The Excursion is my utility work horse. There is no comparison to the ride, Chevy is more car like while the Excursion handles like a truck. I like the extra room the Excursion offers and the power plant is far more responsive then the Chevy. Gas MPG averages 13 while the Chevy averages just over 16. The cabin is a bit more quite with no wind shearing, but city driving can be stiff as a result of the solid axles. The truck is well built and when your on the road its obvious that you're the biggest! RESPECT!
Best SUV ever built; Like an Abrams tank
esperi,06/01/2010
Want to feel safe? want to haul up to 11,000 lbs.? Want heavy duty 4wd? Want upwards of 20mpg hwy? How about heated leather, 3 zone a/c, adjustable pedals, and DVD? Unlimited modification potential? (I'm getting 467 hp/800 tq on mild upgrades). Ford canceled this truck due to high price and limited buyer market. However, now that they are available for much less than $55K, there is no other vehicle like it. The 7.3 diesel is a 500k mile motor, and the only motor to ever go 1,000,000 miles without a rebuild. The frame and suspension are F250 superduty components and are also built for life. Find one under 300k miles that has been maintained and you are getting a quality vehicle.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Used 2002 Ford Excursion Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Excursion is offered in the following submodels: Excursion SUV, Excursion Diesel. Available styles include XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), Limited Ultimate 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited Ultimate 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), Limited Ultimate 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), Limited Ultimate 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), Limited Ultimate 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), and XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Ford Excursion?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Ford Excursion trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Ford Excursion Limited is priced between $9,995 and$22,900 with odometer readings between 126381 and144916 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Ford Excursions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Ford Excursion for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2002 Excursions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 126381 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Ford Excursion.

Can't find a used 2002 Ford Excursions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Excursion for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,066.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,984.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Excursion for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,989.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,452.

