Consumer Rating
(94)
2000 Ford Excursion Review

Pros & Cons

  • Epic interior space, powerful engine line-up and a long list of standard equipment.
  • Its HUGE, which means poor gas mileage and difficult to maneuver within city limits.
List Price Estimate
$2,317 - $4,772
Used Excursion for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Too much truck for too many people. Buy a Suburban if you need a nine-passenger SUV that can tow heavy stuff.

Vehicle overview

In a classic "bigger is better" move, Ford has decided to up the SUV ante by producing the largest soccer-mom mobile yet. The Excursion offers more interior room and cargo capacity than the previous heavy-weight title holder, the Chevrolet Suburban. At the same time, Ford is touting the Excursion's "earth-friendly" aspects like an engine line-up that meets LEV standards and the fact that 85 percent of the Excursion, by weight, is recyclable (never mind that the remaining 15 percent of an Excursion still equals about 2.5 Honda Civics). The Excursion's base engine is a 5.4-liter V8 on two-wheel-drive models or a 6.8-liter V10 on models equipped with four-wheel drive. Optional with either drivetrain is a 7.3-liter V8 diesel that makes 235 horsepower and 500 foot-pounds of earth-shaking torque. All engines come with a four-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment; no manual transmission is offered in the Excursion. Two trim levels are available. The base XLT model includes a three-piece rear door, running boards, remote keyless entry, driver and front-passenger airbags, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, an AM/FM/cassette/CD stereo, six cupholders, power door locks, power windows, an overhead console, cloth seats, a 40/20/40 split-bench front seat and a third-row removable bench seat. Angle up to the Limited trim level and you get leather seating surfaces, front captain's chairs, woodgrain trim, rear-seat audio controls, a trip computer, power rear-quarter windows, 10 cupholders, aluminum wheels and illuminated running boards. Additional options like heated seats, heated exterior mirrors, a six-disc CD changer and a limited-slip axle can be ordered as well. Since it's based off the F-250 Super Duty (the front doors, fenders, and hood will swap between them), Ford was able to develop the Excursion with a bare-minimum investment of company funds. This means a large profit margin for each Excursion sold, even by SUV standards. These same market forces were behind the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and Lexus LX470. We've begun to wonder how far this SUV thing can go, but if people keep buying them, automakers will keep building them.

2000 Highlights

The Excursion is an entirely new SUV based on Ford's F-250 Super Duty truck platform. It is the largest vehicle of its type, outgunning even the Chevy Suburban in terms of overall size and interior space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Excursion.

5(79%)
4(19%)
3(0%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
94 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

6.8 V10 Gas
Krishneel,02/04/2009
I am not the type of person that would write reviews online but I thought I share my owning experience. I always wanted the diesel on but this one was more affordable. I love the power, the towing, and comfort this vehicle has provided me with. Was better than I thought. The gas isn't too bad like they all say. I was nervous about the V10 but by far the best I had
2000 Limited 4wd
Scott F,04/13/2010
I bought this last August and was only going to use as a occasional driver. This vehicle can't be stopped performance wise so far. This year we finally had snow in the winter and we went anywhere we needed. I think we could have probably gone in the snow without 4wd. My only complaint is the little things such as the rear door/hatch latches getting dirty and causing a false door ajar and causing the interior lights to stay on. It is more of aggravation than cost. Lower cup holders do not hold cups tight and can allow to turn over.
Best vehicle I have owned
kentwilkens,06/11/2013
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
over 250k kilometers and counting. Rock solid vehicle. Needs maintenance like any other, brakes, etc. Seats are still almost as good as new, leather. Recommend getting JBA shorty headers to replace the stock manifolds, which will eventually blow off the bolts. Gives 30% hp increase over stock. Better mileage with the headers, on the highway that is, in the city, you just get there a bit quicker. 2016 update. Still have the beast. Still running strong. Initial plan was to have it for 10 years. Now at 16 years, think I will keep it for 25 years or so. Such a versatile vehicle. At 19 years now, no change in status, rock solid.
Love my Ex
stovetop,08/09/2013
Bought it because my family outgrew the ext cab 150, many, many trips from IL to PA and many parts in between. Wouldnt trade it for anything and now have a 6" lift with 35's on it, but its no longer my daily driver. It has the 4.30 rear end in it, so I never got better than 11 on the highway, now I only get 10, but it pulls anything I put behind it. She has 190K on the clock, and paid for so Im keeping this until the wheels fall off, put em back on and keep driving it. When the V-10 gives up, Im doing the 7.3L swap....
See all 94 reviews of the 2000 Ford Excursion
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Ford Excursion

Used 2000 Ford Excursion Overview

The Used 2000 Ford Excursion is offered in the following submodels: Excursion SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV, XLT 4dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV, and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD.

