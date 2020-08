Used 2005 Ford Excursion for Sale Near Me

Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio

PRICE REDUCED! King of Jordan's personal Limo from the Embassy! 360 degree Armour, reinforced floor, 3inch bullet proof glass just to start! Luxury interior with multiple cameras for in and outside of the vehicle, DVD players with 15 inch drop down screens, messaging chairs with heat, navigation, and so much more! Original build was over $620,000 new! If you're client is looking for comfort, luxury, and full protection then this bullet proof excursion is exactly what you need! If it was good enough for Royalty it should be better for you! See the King arrive at the White House here https://youtu.be/8TPtLmZWQsc #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We take all trades including dirt bikes, motorcycles, 4wheelers, boats, jetski's and more! We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. All trade in's considered. Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, etc.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMNU43SX5ED44536

Stock: C2098

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-05-2019