Used 2001 Ford Excursion for Sale Near Me

68 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Excursion Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 68 listings
  • 2001 Ford Excursion XLT in Silver
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion XLT

    117,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion Limited

    340,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion Limited

    44,501 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion XLT

    208,942 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion Limited in Black
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion Limited

    224,926 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion Limited in White
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion Limited

    102,382 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,997

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion XLT

    147,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion Limited

    148,112 miles

    $4,650

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion Limited in White
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion Limited

    179,582 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,544

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion XLT
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion XLT

    228,879 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion XLT

    250,371 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Excursion XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Ford Excursion XLT

    210,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Excursion Limited
    used

    2000 Ford Excursion Limited

    146,090 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,988

    $1,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Ford Excursion Limited
    used

    2000 Ford Excursion Limited

    186,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,899

    $235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Ford Excursion XLT
    used

    2000 Ford Excursion XLT

    164,878 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,777

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Excursion Limited in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Ford Excursion Limited

    122,848 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Excursion Limited in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Excursion Limited

    214,515 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,469

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Excursion XLT in Silver
    used

    2002 Ford Excursion XLT

    161,385 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Excursion searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 68 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2001 Ford Excursion

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Excursion

Read recent reviews for the Ford Excursion
Overall Consumer Rating
4.753 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (6%)
12 1/2 years - first repair!
islandlife1,03/21/2013
Unbelievable, but other than regular maintenance such as oil changes, battery, tire and wiper replacement there has never been one thing wrong with this truck. Just replaced the fuel pump, had it completely checked out, everything in perfect condition. Have loved this truck since the first day. Okay, lousy mileage, but use it for hauling and long distance trips. Purchased 3 days before 9/11 - still own with no intention of replacing. This truck far surpasses the Suburban by having a better turning base, more pick up and much more comfortable. A true Texas truck!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Excursion
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ford Excursion info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings