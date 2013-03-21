Used 2001 Ford Excursion for Sale Near Me
- 117,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
CARFAX certified ONE OWNER, zero accident, with low miles for the year! Loaded up with leather, 4WD, power windows and locks, 3rd row seating, rear AC and heat, cruise, heated seats, cd, aluminum alloy wheels and so much more... Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU41S31EC12621
Stock: C12621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 340,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,495
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*7.3 POWERSTROKE TURBO-DIESEL* THIS 2001 FORD EXCURSION LIMITED 4X4 IS IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! BEAUTIFUL TAN LEATHER INTERIOR! RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE A NEW TRUCK! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN AND DON'T LET THIS GREAT DEAL PASS! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL TRUCK VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion Limited with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU43F21EC14637
Stock: TR10526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,501 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995
Gagne Ford - Princeton / Wisconsin
STORAGE WARS !!! TAKE A LOOK KIDS, THIS IS THE REAL DEAL - STORED FOR OVER 16 YEARS - NO SALT - NO SUN - NO RAIN - NO CORROSION - NO DENTS - THIS IS ONE COOL MACHINE - 6.8 V10 4X4 WITH THE ULTIMATE LIMITED LUXURY PACKAGE - HEATED LEATHER SEATING - 6 DISC IN DASH STEREO - 44 GALLON FUEL TANK - TAKE A CLOSE LOOK THIS IS WITH OUT A DOUBT THE NEXT SOUGHT AFTER FORD PRODUCT JUST LIKE THE OLDER BRONCO'S ONLY BIGGER AND BETTER. CALL THIS ONE WON'T BE HERE LONG WITH ONLY 44,000 MILES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion Limited with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU43S41EC12379
Stock: U3744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 208,942 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2001 Ford Excursion XLT! This SUV is looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a 6.8L V10, 3rd Row Seating, Keypad Entry, Running Boards, Power Adjustable Pedals, Front & Rear Climate Control, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, AC, Tow Package, and more! All four tires are in excellent shape! Overall this SUV is very clean inside and out! We are helping a private party sell this SUV on consignment and do not store the vechicle at our location. If you would like to see the vechicle in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112. It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion XLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Parking sensors.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU40S11EB10123
Stock: B10123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2019
- 224,926 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Franklin Chevrolet Buick GMC - Statesboro / Georgia
7.3L V8 Diesel.We offer Market Based Pricing, so Please Call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll Buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours -Robbie All prices plus tag, tax, and title. All precautions are taken to ensure accurate pricing At Franklin Chevrolet we are committed to getting you financed and have rates as low as 1.9%.Due to the current market conditions, this price is subject to be changed without notice. Please print or present this price digitally for redemption.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion Limited with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU42F31EC12801
Stock: 10386A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 102,382 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2001 FORD EXCURSION ONE OWNER!! ONE OF THE NICEST 2001 EXCURSIONS YOU WILL FIND!! ALWAYS METICULOULSY MAINTAINED AND CARED FOR!! FOUR WHEEL DRIVE!! AFTERMARKET KENWOOD HEAD UNIT!! FINISHED IN THE BEAUTIFUL OXFORD WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT OVER TAN LEATHER INTERIOR!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN TIRES!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! ICE COLD A/C!! RUNNING BOARDS!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 7.3L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! FOUR WHEEL DRIVE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - ONE OWNER 7.3L V8 F ENGINE - FOUR WHEEL DRIVE OXFORD WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS - MICHELIN TIRES LEATHER INTERIOR - KENWOOD HEAD UNIT - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion Limited with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU43FX1EC18418
Stock: CM6926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 147,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Autoport - Ballwin / Missouri
< PRESENTING A HARD-TO-FIND LOW MILE > << 2001 FORD EXCURSION XLT 4X4 >> <> CLEANEST ONE IN CAPTIVITY <> NO RUST! <> DID I MENTION HOW CLEAN THIS VEHICLE IS! <> 6.8L V-10 POWERTRAIN <> LOW MILES! <> CLEAN CARFAX <> HAS NEVER BEEN IN AN ACCIDENT <> 6.8L V10 POWERTRAIN <> MISSOURI STATE SAFETY INSPECTED <> FEDERAL EMISSIONS TEST COMPLETED <> READY FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY TODAY! <> MUCH MUCH MORE!! DON'T DELAY >> CALL, TEXT, EMAIL, OR FACEBOOK TODAY!! ** TEXT OR CALL ANYTIME FOR QUICK RESPONSE TO 314-229-8205 GORDON ** CREDIT UNION FINANCING AVAILABLE ** LOW COMPETITIVE RATES AVAILABLE ** COMPREHENSIVE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ** TEXT OR CALL TODAY TO SET AN APPOINTMENT FOR A PERSONAL VIEWING & TEST RIDE! ** WE CAN ASSIST WITH NATIONWIDE SHIPPING
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU41S11EC12407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,112 miles
$4,650
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion Limited with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Parking sensors.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU42S51EA90195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,582 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,544
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
voltmeter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion Limited with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU43F21EA61404
Stock: RS1072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 228,879 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Brown's Sales and Leasing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elkader / Iowa
2001 Ford Excursion Black Clearcoat XLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 Brown's West Branch, Just minutes east of Coral Ridge Mall on I-80!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion XLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU40L01ED42818
Stock: W1632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- 250,371 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Davis Chevrolet of Delano - Delano / Minnesota
California Vehicle Custom 6.8 to 7.3 conversion New brakes and rotors New Ford OEM glow plugs New Turbo Downpipe New Car starter New Kenwood in dash stereo with DVD and backup camera and speakers New Halogen headlights New Tinted headlight assemblies New Blackout taillights New custom Raptor Grill assembly 4' lift kit New Bilstein shocks New 20 inch Moto metal rims New 35' x 12.5' Falken tires Tinted windows New TrailFX 6 bulb off-road lights New heated seats S&B cold air intake Edge Tuner 7.3, diesal 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: chrome, Cassette, CD player, Chrome Steel Wheels, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front Air Conditioning, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Blue 2001 Ford Excursion XLT 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 7.3
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion XLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU40S31EB10155
Stock: C-02
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 210,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,995
O T Cars Auto Sales - Roseville / California
Call us at 916-346-5830 for availability or visit OT Cars Auto Sales at 706 Riverside Ave, Roseville, CA 95678To apply for financing visit www.otcarsautosales.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Excursion XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSU41F91EB23836
Stock: 070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,090 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,988$1,587 Below Market
Jay Malone Motors - Hutchinson / Minnesota
* 10 Cylinder engine * * Check out this 2000 Ford Excursion Limited * * 2000 ** Ford * * Excursion * This Green 2000 Ford Excursion Limited might be just the SUV 4X4 for you. It has a 10 Cylinder engine. The exterior is a sharp green. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! Jay Malone Motors is a locally owned small business located in HUTCHINSON, MN that is committed to treating the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and ensure that whether you trust us enough to spend your money here or go elsewhere, you leave Jay Malone Motors feeling as if you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU43S5YEE34665
Stock: C9579B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 186,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,899$235 Below Market
Watseka Ford Lincoln - Watseka / Illinois
Fresh Trade, What You See Is What You Get! Leather, Third Row Seat, 4x4, CD Player, Running Boards, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Running Boards, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Ford Limited with Estate Green Metallic exterior and Medium Graphite interior features a 10 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 4250 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: 6.8L (415) SOHC SEFI V10 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD), LEATHER FRONT CAPTAINS CHAIRS W/CONSOLE (STD). Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid. Never Been Wrecked BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Located in Watseka, IL, Watseka Ford-Lincoln is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Watseka Ford-Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Excursion Limited with AWD/4WD, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU43S3YED92366
Stock: W4503B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 164,878 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,777
Chuck Colvin Ford - Mcminnville / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner!! Rare Find!! Excursion 4x4!! XLT 6.8L V10 EFI One Owner, Chuck Colvin Ford & Nissan In Business Since 1911!, Free Car-Fax Report on Every Used Vehicle!, 2000 Ford Excursion, Silver Clearcoat Metallic, with Medium Graphite, Power Package, 6.8L V10 EFI, 4WD. Family owned and operated since 1911. We have developed a loyal dedicated following based on our unique approach to business. All the information you need, up front, with no hassles! Free Car Fax on every used vehicle!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Excursion XLT with AWD/4WD, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU41S4YEB34909
Stock: 20T159B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 122,848 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
LIMITED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE!! 2WD!! V10!! LEATHER!! GREAT CONDTION!! 13830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374 WWW.BEDROCKMOTORS.COM 763-428-5555 FOR THE BEST VEHICLES, THE BEST PRICES , THE BEST SERVICE, JUST STOP BY OUR ROGERS LOCATION . 763-428-5555
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Excursion Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU42S12EB24781
Stock: 8982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 214,515 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,469
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
Black 2002 Ford Excursion Limited. You can search high and low, coast to coast, and the odds are that you won't find a better 7.3L Powerstroke Excursion than this one right here. This vehicle is in amazing condition for its age. The front clip has been updated to a 2008 style, making the truck look more modern than it is. All seats show minimal wear. Carpet is clean as could be. Rust free vehicle as this was a Texas and Florida truck. CALL us for more photos or any additional questions. We can send up close pics of anything you wish to see! Truly a one of a kind vehicle. Many of these trucks have experienced years of abuse by now. This one looks like it served as a soccer mom mobile for the last two decades. Some Features:*Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel*4-Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive*RWD (Rear Wheel Drive)*Fully Automatic Headlights*Premium Nudo Leather Surface Captain's Chairs and 3rd Row Seating*Rear Parking Sensors*Remote Keyless Entry*4-Wheel Disc and ABS Brakes*Odometer is 28511 miles below market average!Learn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Excursion Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU42F02EB65924
Stock: 6343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,385 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
Corwin Ford Nampa - Nampa / Idaho
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Available at Corwin Public Wholesale in historic downtown Nampa, 323 8th Avenue South.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 33204 miles below market average! This Ford Excursion is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, LOCAL TRADE!, GVWR: 8,600 lbs Payload Package.2002 Ford Excursion XLT RWD Triton 5.4L V8 SFI Silver Birch Clearcoat MetallicCorwin Public Wholesale! Located at 323 8th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. Friendly service and aggressive pricing is why we are your pre-owned vehicle dealer serving, Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, Emmett, Idaho City, Wilder, New Plymouth, Star, Middleton, Weiser, Payette, Horseshoe Bend, Mountain Home, Idaho, and surrounding states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Excursion XLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNU40L52EC53909
Stock: 2C53909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Excursion
- 5(72%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(6%)
