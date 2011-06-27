Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,193
|$4,916
|$5,847
|Clean
|$2,895
|$4,459
|$5,303
|Average
|$2,301
|$3,546
|$4,217
|Rough
|$1,706
|$2,633
|$3,131
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,970
|$6,306
|$7,028
|Clean
|$4,507
|$5,720
|$6,375
|Average
|$3,582
|$4,549
|$5,070
|Rough
|$2,656
|$3,377
|$3,764
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,421
|$4,996
|$5,847
|Clean
|$3,103
|$4,532
|$5,303
|Average
|$2,466
|$3,604
|$4,217
|Rough
|$1,829
|$2,676
|$3,131
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,606
|$5,241
|$6,123
|Clean
|$3,270
|$4,754
|$5,555
|Average
|$2,599
|$3,781
|$4,417
|Rough
|$1,927
|$2,807
|$3,280
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,645
|$5,859
|$6,516
|Clean
|$4,213
|$5,315
|$5,910
|Average
|$3,348
|$4,227
|$4,700
|Rough
|$2,483
|$3,138
|$3,490
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,212
|$7,224
|$8,311
|Clean
|$4,727
|$6,553
|$7,539
|Average
|$3,756
|$5,211
|$5,995
|Rough
|$2,786
|$3,869
|$4,451
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,965
|$5,716
|$6,661
|Clean
|$3,596
|$5,185
|$6,042
|Average
|$2,858
|$4,123
|$4,805
|Rough
|$2,119
|$3,061
|$3,568
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,390
|$5,220
|$6,208
|Clean
|$3,074
|$4,735
|$5,631
|Average
|$2,443
|$3,766
|$4,478
|Rough
|$1,812
|$2,796
|$3,325
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,711
|$7,547
|$9,078
|Clean
|$4,272
|$6,846
|$8,235
|Average
|$3,395
|$5,444
|$6,548
|Rough
|$2,518
|$4,042
|$4,862
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,093
|$4,378
|$5,071
|Clean
|$2,805
|$3,971
|$4,600
|Average
|$2,229
|$3,158
|$3,658
|Rough
|$1,653
|$2,345
|$2,716
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,168
|$6,314
|$7,472
|Clean
|$3,780
|$5,727
|$6,778
|Average
|$3,004
|$4,554
|$5,390
|Rough
|$2,228
|$3,381
|$4,002
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,134
|$4,613
|$5,413
|Clean
|$2,842
|$4,185
|$4,910
|Average
|$2,258
|$3,328
|$3,904
|Rough
|$1,675
|$2,471
|$2,899
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,519
|$5,542
|$6,633
|Clean
|$3,192
|$5,027
|$6,017
|Average
|$2,536
|$3,998
|$4,785
|Rough
|$1,881
|$2,968
|$3,553
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,930
|$5,668
|$6,606
|Clean
|$3,564
|$5,141
|$5,992
|Average
|$2,833
|$4,088
|$4,765
|Rough
|$2,101
|$3,036
|$3,538
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,731
|$5,718
|$6,254
|Clean
|$4,290
|$5,187
|$5,673
|Average
|$3,409
|$4,125
|$4,511
|Rough
|$2,529
|$3,063
|$3,349
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,709
|$7,660
|$8,714
|Clean
|$5,178
|$6,948
|$7,904
|Average
|$4,115
|$5,525
|$6,286
|Rough
|$3,052
|$4,102
|$4,667
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,787
|$7,372
|$8,766
|Clean
|$4,341
|$6,687
|$7,952
|Average
|$3,450
|$5,318
|$6,324
|Rough
|$2,559
|$3,948
|$4,695
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,065
|$5,829
|$6,782
|Clean
|$3,687
|$5,288
|$6,152
|Average
|$2,930
|$4,205
|$4,892
|Rough
|$2,173
|$3,122
|$3,632
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,242
|$6,415
|$7,588
|Clean
|$3,847
|$5,819
|$6,884
|Average
|$3,057
|$4,628
|$5,474
|Rough
|$2,267
|$3,436
|$4,064
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,432
|$5,992
|$6,835
|Clean
|$4,019
|$5,435
|$6,200
|Average
|$3,194
|$4,322
|$4,931
|Rough
|$2,369
|$3,209
|$3,661
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,592
|$4,475
|$5,491
|Clean
|$2,351
|$4,059
|$4,981
|Average
|$1,868
|$3,228
|$3,961
|Rough
|$1,386
|$2,397
|$2,941
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,615
|$5,348
|$6,284
|Clean
|$3,279
|$4,851
|$5,700
|Average
|$2,605
|$3,858
|$4,533
|Rough
|$1,932
|$2,864
|$3,365