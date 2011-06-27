  1. Home
2004 Ford Excursion Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,193$4,916$5,847
Clean$2,895$4,459$5,303
Average$2,301$3,546$4,217
Rough$1,706$2,633$3,131
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,970$6,306$7,028
Clean$4,507$5,720$6,375
Average$3,582$4,549$5,070
Rough$2,656$3,377$3,764
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,421$4,996$5,847
Clean$3,103$4,532$5,303
Average$2,466$3,604$4,217
Rough$1,829$2,676$3,131
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,606$5,241$6,123
Clean$3,270$4,754$5,555
Average$2,599$3,781$4,417
Rough$1,927$2,807$3,280
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,645$5,859$6,516
Clean$4,213$5,315$5,910
Average$3,348$4,227$4,700
Rough$2,483$3,138$3,490
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,212$7,224$8,311
Clean$4,727$6,553$7,539
Average$3,756$5,211$5,995
Rough$2,786$3,869$4,451
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,965$5,716$6,661
Clean$3,596$5,185$6,042
Average$2,858$4,123$4,805
Rough$2,119$3,061$3,568
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,390$5,220$6,208
Clean$3,074$4,735$5,631
Average$2,443$3,766$4,478
Rough$1,812$2,796$3,325
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,711$7,547$9,078
Clean$4,272$6,846$8,235
Average$3,395$5,444$6,548
Rough$2,518$4,042$4,862
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,093$4,378$5,071
Clean$2,805$3,971$4,600
Average$2,229$3,158$3,658
Rough$1,653$2,345$2,716
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,168$6,314$7,472
Clean$3,780$5,727$6,778
Average$3,004$4,554$5,390
Rough$2,228$3,381$4,002
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,134$4,613$5,413
Clean$2,842$4,185$4,910
Average$2,258$3,328$3,904
Rough$1,675$2,471$2,899
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,519$5,542$6,633
Clean$3,192$5,027$6,017
Average$2,536$3,998$4,785
Rough$1,881$2,968$3,553
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,930$5,668$6,606
Clean$3,564$5,141$5,992
Average$2,833$4,088$4,765
Rough$2,101$3,036$3,538
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,731$5,718$6,254
Clean$4,290$5,187$5,673
Average$3,409$4,125$4,511
Rough$2,529$3,063$3,349
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,709$7,660$8,714
Clean$5,178$6,948$7,904
Average$4,115$5,525$6,286
Rough$3,052$4,102$4,667
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,787$7,372$8,766
Clean$4,341$6,687$7,952
Average$3,450$5,318$6,324
Rough$2,559$3,948$4,695
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,065$5,829$6,782
Clean$3,687$5,288$6,152
Average$2,930$4,205$4,892
Rough$2,173$3,122$3,632
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,242$6,415$7,588
Clean$3,847$5,819$6,884
Average$3,057$4,628$5,474
Rough$2,267$3,436$4,064
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,432$5,992$6,835
Clean$4,019$5,435$6,200
Average$3,194$4,322$4,931
Rough$2,369$3,209$3,661
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,592$4,475$5,491
Clean$2,351$4,059$4,981
Average$1,868$3,228$3,961
Rough$1,386$2,397$2,941
Estimated values
2004 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,615$5,348$6,284
Clean$3,279$4,851$5,700
Average$2,605$3,858$4,533
Rough$1,932$2,864$3,365
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Ford Excursion on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Excursion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,842 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,185 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Excursion is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Excursion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,842 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,185 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Ford Excursion, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Excursion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,842 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,185 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Ford Excursion. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Ford Excursion and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Ford Excursion ranges from $1,675 to $5,413, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Ford Excursion is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.