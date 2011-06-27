Estimated values
2017 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,762
|$20,047
|$22,434
|Clean
|$17,311
|$19,532
|$21,849
|Average
|$16,410
|$18,501
|$20,679
|Rough
|$15,509
|$17,470
|$19,509
Estimated values
2017 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,381
|$18,600
|$20,917
|Clean
|$15,966
|$18,122
|$20,371
|Average
|$15,135
|$17,165
|$19,281
|Rough
|$14,304
|$16,209
|$18,190
Estimated values
2017 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,597
|$25,237
|$27,994
|Clean
|$22,024
|$24,589
|$27,264
|Average
|$20,878
|$23,291
|$25,804
|Rough
|$19,732
|$21,994
|$24,344
Estimated values
2017 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,496
|$20,852
|$23,311
|Clean
|$18,027
|$20,316
|$22,703
|Average
|$17,089
|$19,244
|$21,488
|Rough
|$16,150
|$18,172
|$20,272
Estimated values
2017 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,669
|$22,054
|$24,545
|Clean
|$19,170
|$21,487
|$23,905
|Average
|$18,172
|$20,353
|$22,625
|Rough
|$17,174
|$19,219
|$21,345
Estimated values
2017 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,004
|$18,226
|$20,546
|Clean
|$15,598
|$17,757
|$20,010
|Average
|$14,786
|$16,820
|$18,938
|Rough
|$13,974
|$15,883
|$17,867
Estimated values
2017 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,947
|$17,099
|$19,346
|Clean
|$14,568
|$16,660
|$18,841
|Average
|$13,810
|$15,780
|$17,832
|Rough
|$13,051
|$14,901
|$16,823