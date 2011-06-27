Estimated values
2011 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,897
|$5,860
|$7,294
|Clean
|$3,626
|$5,461
|$6,783
|Average
|$3,085
|$4,664
|$5,762
|Rough
|$2,543
|$3,866
|$4,741
Estimated values
2011 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,421
|$5,174
|$6,453
|Clean
|$3,183
|$4,822
|$6,001
|Average
|$2,708
|$4,117
|$5,098
|Rough
|$2,232
|$3,413
|$4,195
Estimated values
2011 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,879
|$4,366
|$5,450
|Clean
|$2,679
|$4,069
|$5,069
|Average
|$2,278
|$3,475
|$4,306
|Rough
|$1,878
|$2,880
|$3,543
Estimated values
2011 Kia Soul Sport 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,864
|$5,507
|$6,714
|Clean
|$3,596
|$5,133
|$6,244
|Average
|$3,059
|$4,383
|$5,304
|Rough
|$2,521
|$3,633
|$4,364
Estimated values
2011 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,437
|$5,212
|$6,508
|Clean
|$3,198
|$4,858
|$6,052
|Average
|$2,720
|$4,148
|$5,141
|Rough
|$2,242
|$3,439
|$4,230