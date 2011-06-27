  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2012 Kia Sportage
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Kia Sportage Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,323$8,781$10,702
Clean$6,056$8,398$10,210
Average$5,521$7,633$9,226
Rough$4,987$6,867$8,243
Sell my 2012 Kia Sportage with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sportage near you
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,293$8,637$10,469
Clean$6,027$8,261$9,988
Average$5,495$7,507$9,026
Rough$4,963$6,754$8,064
Sell my 2012 Kia Sportage with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sportage near you
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,221$5,578$6,641
Clean$4,043$5,335$6,335
Average$3,686$4,848$5,725
Rough$3,329$4,362$5,115
Sell my 2012 Kia Sportage with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sportage near you
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,718$9,203$11,145
Clean$6,434$8,802$10,633
Average$5,867$7,999$9,609
Rough$5,299$7,197$8,584
Sell my 2012 Kia Sportage with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sportage near you
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,325$7,448$9,106
Clean$5,100$7,123$8,688
Average$4,650$6,474$7,851
Rough$4,200$5,824$7,014
Sell my 2012 Kia Sportage with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sportage near you
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,914$6,934$8,511
Clean$4,706$6,632$8,120
Average$4,291$6,027$7,338
Rough$3,875$5,422$6,555
Sell my 2012 Kia Sportage with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sportage near you
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,934$8,279$10,110
Clean$5,683$7,918$9,646
Average$5,181$7,196$8,716
Rough$4,680$6,474$7,787
Sell my 2012 Kia Sportage with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sportage near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Kia Sportage on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Kia Sportage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,043 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,335 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sportage is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Kia Sportage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,043 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,335 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Kia Sportage, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Kia Sportage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,043 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,335 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Kia Sportage. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Kia Sportage and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Kia Sportage ranges from $3,329 to $6,641, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Kia Sportage is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.