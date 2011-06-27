Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,089
|$9,954
|$11,410
|Clean
|$7,769
|$9,557
|$10,907
|Average
|$7,129
|$8,763
|$9,900
|Rough
|$6,489
|$7,969
|$8,893
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,442
|$10,518
|$12,132
|Clean
|$8,108
|$10,099
|$11,596
|Average
|$7,440
|$9,260
|$10,526
|Rough
|$6,772
|$8,421
|$9,455
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,728
|$8,575
|$10,000
|Clean
|$6,462
|$8,233
|$9,559
|Average
|$5,929
|$7,549
|$8,676
|Rough
|$5,397
|$6,865
|$7,793
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,392
|$11,744
|$13,569
|Clean
|$9,020
|$11,276
|$12,970
|Average
|$8,277
|$10,339
|$11,772
|Rough
|$7,533
|$9,402
|$10,575
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,656
|$9,708
|$11,294
|Clean
|$7,353
|$9,321
|$10,795
|Average
|$6,747
|$8,546
|$9,798
|Rough
|$6,141
|$7,772
|$8,802
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,961
|$10,048
|$11,661
|Clean
|$7,646
|$9,647
|$11,147
|Average
|$7,016
|$8,845
|$10,117
|Rough
|$6,386
|$8,044
|$9,088
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,914
|$8,849
|$10,339
|Clean
|$6,640
|$8,496
|$9,882
|Average
|$6,093
|$7,790
|$8,970
|Rough
|$5,546
|$7,084
|$8,057
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,816
|$12,106
|$13,894
|Clean
|$9,428
|$11,624
|$13,281
|Average
|$8,651
|$10,658
|$12,054
|Rough
|$7,874
|$9,692
|$10,828
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,468
|$6,500
|$7,321
|Clean
|$5,252
|$6,241
|$6,998
|Average
|$4,819
|$5,723
|$6,352
|Rough
|$4,386
|$5,204
|$5,705
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,431
|$11,639
|$13,361
|Clean
|$9,058
|$11,175
|$12,771
|Average
|$8,312
|$10,247
|$11,592
|Rough
|$7,565
|$9,318
|$10,413
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,718
|$10,943
|$12,668
|Clean
|$8,373
|$10,507
|$12,109
|Average
|$7,683
|$9,634
|$10,991
|Rough
|$6,993
|$8,761
|$9,873
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,147
|$12,446
|$14,244
|Clean
|$9,746
|$11,950
|$13,616
|Average
|$8,943
|$10,957
|$12,358
|Rough
|$8,140
|$9,964
|$11,101