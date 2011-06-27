  1. Home
2011 Toyota Sienna Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,089$9,954$11,410
Clean$7,769$9,557$10,907
Average$7,129$8,763$9,900
Rough$6,489$7,969$8,893
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,442$10,518$12,132
Clean$8,108$10,099$11,596
Average$7,440$9,260$10,526
Rough$6,772$8,421$9,455
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,728$8,575$10,000
Clean$6,462$8,233$9,559
Average$5,929$7,549$8,676
Rough$5,397$6,865$7,793
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,392$11,744$13,569
Clean$9,020$11,276$12,970
Average$8,277$10,339$11,772
Rough$7,533$9,402$10,575
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,656$9,708$11,294
Clean$7,353$9,321$10,795
Average$6,747$8,546$9,798
Rough$6,141$7,772$8,802
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,961$10,048$11,661
Clean$7,646$9,647$11,147
Average$7,016$8,845$10,117
Rough$6,386$8,044$9,088
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,914$8,849$10,339
Clean$6,640$8,496$9,882
Average$6,093$7,790$8,970
Rough$5,546$7,084$8,057
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,816$12,106$13,894
Clean$9,428$11,624$13,281
Average$8,651$10,658$12,054
Rough$7,874$9,692$10,828
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,468$6,500$7,321
Clean$5,252$6,241$6,998
Average$4,819$5,723$6,352
Rough$4,386$5,204$5,705
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,431$11,639$13,361
Clean$9,058$11,175$12,771
Average$8,312$10,247$11,592
Rough$7,565$9,318$10,413
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,718$10,943$12,668
Clean$8,373$10,507$12,109
Average$7,683$9,634$10,991
Rough$6,993$8,761$9,873
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,147$12,446$14,244
Clean$9,746$11,950$13,616
Average$8,943$10,957$12,358
Rough$8,140$9,964$11,101
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,462 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,233 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sienna is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,462 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,233 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Toyota Sienna, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,462 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,233 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Toyota Sienna ranges from $5,397 to $10,000, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.