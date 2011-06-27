Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,794
|$17,009
|$19,413
|Clean
|$11,423
|$15,221
|$17,356
|Average
|$8,681
|$11,646
|$13,242
|Rough
|$5,939
|$8,070
|$9,129
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,327
|$17,718
|$20,223
|Clean
|$11,899
|$15,856
|$18,080
|Average
|$9,043
|$12,131
|$13,795
|Rough
|$6,186
|$8,406
|$9,509
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,019
|$14,648
|$16,719
|Clean
|$9,838
|$13,109
|$14,948
|Average
|$7,476
|$10,029
|$11,405
|Rough
|$5,115
|$6,950
|$7,862