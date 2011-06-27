Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,586
|$2,506
|$3,011
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,216
|$2,662
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,637
|$1,966
|Rough
|$653
|$1,057
|$1,269
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,855
|$3,063
|$3,723
|Clean
|$1,637
|$2,709
|$3,292
|Average
|$1,200
|$2,000
|$2,431
|Rough
|$764
|$1,291
|$1,569
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,542
|$2,646
|$3,250
|Clean
|$1,360
|$2,340
|$2,874
|Average
|$997
|$1,728
|$2,122
|Rough
|$635
|$1,116
|$1,370
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,896
|$2,879
|$3,419
|Clean
|$1,673
|$2,546
|$3,024
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,880
|$2,233
|Rough
|$780
|$1,214
|$1,441
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,443
|$2,298
|$2,768
|Clean
|$1,273
|$2,032
|$2,447
|Average
|$933
|$1,500
|$1,807
|Rough
|$594
|$969
|$1,167
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS and Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,464
|$2,960
|Clean
|$1,375
|$2,179
|$2,617
|Average
|$1,008
|$1,609
|$1,932
|Rough
|$641
|$1,039
|$1,247
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,571
|$3,060
|Clean
|$1,483
|$2,274
|$2,706
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,679
|$1,998
|Rough
|$692
|$1,084
|$1,290
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,631
|$3,230
|Clean
|$1,353
|$2,326
|$2,856
|Average
|$992
|$1,718
|$2,109
|Rough
|$631
|$1,109
|$1,362
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,322
|$2,660
|$2,853
|Clean
|$2,049
|$2,352
|$2,523
|Average
|$1,502
|$1,737
|$1,863
|Rough
|$956
|$1,121
|$1,203
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,593
|$3,124
|Clean
|$1,435
|$2,293
|$2,762
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,693
|$2,040
|Rough
|$670
|$1,093
|$1,317
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,730
|$2,691
|$3,219
|Clean
|$1,526
|$2,380
|$2,847
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,757
|$2,102
|Rough
|$712
|$1,135
|$1,357
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,727
|$2,703
|$3,238
|Clean
|$1,524
|$2,390
|$2,864
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,765
|$2,114
|Rough
|$711
|$1,140
|$1,365
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,595
|$2,457
|$2,929
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,172
|$2,590
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,604
|$1,912
|Rough
|$656
|$1,036
|$1,235
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,443
|$2,298
|$2,768
|Clean
|$1,273
|$2,032
|$2,447
|Average
|$933
|$1,500
|$1,807
|Rough
|$594
|$969
|$1,167
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,273
|$2,055
|$2,484
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,817
|$2,197
|Average
|$823
|$1,342
|$1,622
|Rough
|$524
|$866
|$1,047
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,393
|$2,798
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,116
|$2,474
|Average
|$1,073
|$1,563
|$1,827
|Rough
|$683
|$1,009
|$1,179
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,979
|$2,395
|Clean
|$1,076
|$1,750
|$2,118
|Average
|$789
|$1,292
|$1,564
|Rough
|$502
|$834
|$1,009
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,441
|$2,933
|Clean
|$1,361
|$2,159
|$2,594
|Average
|$998
|$1,594
|$1,915
|Rough
|$635
|$1,029
|$1,236
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,653
|$2,588
|$3,100
|Clean
|$1,459
|$2,289
|$2,742
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,690
|$2,024
|Rough
|$680
|$1,091
|$1,307
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,600
|$2,791
|$3,442
|Clean
|$1,412
|$2,468
|$3,043
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,822
|$2,247
|Rough
|$659
|$1,177
|$1,451
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,457
|$2,305
|$2,770
|Clean
|$1,285
|$2,038
|$2,450
|Average
|$942
|$1,505
|$1,809
|Rough
|$600
|$972
|$1,168
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,653
|$2,595
|$3,111
|Clean
|$1,459
|$2,294
|$2,751
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,694
|$2,031
|Rough
|$680
|$1,094
|$1,311
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,444
|$2,229
|$2,660
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,971
|$2,352
|Average
|$934
|$1,455
|$1,737
|Rough
|$594
|$940
|$1,121
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$2,531
|$3,042
|Clean
|$1,409
|$2,238
|$2,690
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,653
|$1,986
|Rough
|$658
|$1,067
|$1,282
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,248
|$2,660
|Clean
|$1,325
|$1,988
|$2,352
|Average
|$971
|$1,468
|$1,737
|Rough
|$618
|$948
|$1,121
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,530
|$2,329
|$2,769
|Clean
|$1,350
|$2,060
|$2,449
|Average
|$990
|$1,521
|$1,808
|Rough
|$630
|$982
|$1,167
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,469
|$2,267
|$2,707
|Clean
|$1,296
|$2,005
|$2,394
|Average
|$950
|$1,481
|$1,767
|Rough
|$605
|$956
|$1,141
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,731
|$2,678
|$3,198
|Clean
|$1,527
|$2,369
|$2,828
|Average
|$1,120
|$1,749
|$2,088
|Rough
|$713
|$1,129
|$1,348