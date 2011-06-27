  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2001 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,586$2,506$3,011
Clean$1,400$2,216$2,662
Average$1,026$1,637$1,966
Rough$653$1,057$1,269
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,855$3,063$3,723
Clean$1,637$2,709$3,292
Average$1,200$2,000$2,431
Rough$764$1,291$1,569
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,542$2,646$3,250
Clean$1,360$2,340$2,874
Average$997$1,728$2,122
Rough$635$1,116$1,370
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,896$2,879$3,419
Clean$1,673$2,546$3,024
Average$1,226$1,880$2,233
Rough$780$1,214$1,441
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,443$2,298$2,768
Clean$1,273$2,032$2,447
Average$933$1,500$1,807
Rough$594$969$1,167
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS and Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,558$2,464$2,960
Clean$1,375$2,179$2,617
Average$1,008$1,609$1,932
Rough$641$1,039$1,247
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,681$2,571$3,060
Clean$1,483$2,274$2,706
Average$1,088$1,679$1,998
Rough$692$1,084$1,290
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,533$2,631$3,230
Clean$1,353$2,326$2,856
Average$992$1,718$2,109
Rough$631$1,109$1,362
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,322$2,660$2,853
Clean$2,049$2,352$2,523
Average$1,502$1,737$1,863
Rough$956$1,121$1,203
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,627$2,593$3,124
Clean$1,435$2,293$2,762
Average$1,052$1,693$2,040
Rough$670$1,093$1,317
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,730$2,691$3,219
Clean$1,526$2,380$2,847
Average$1,119$1,757$2,102
Rough$712$1,135$1,357
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,727$2,703$3,238
Clean$1,524$2,390$2,864
Average$1,117$1,765$2,114
Rough$711$1,140$1,365
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,595$2,457$2,929
Clean$1,407$2,172$2,590
Average$1,032$1,604$1,912
Rough$656$1,036$1,235
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,443$2,298$2,768
Clean$1,273$2,032$2,447
Average$933$1,500$1,807
Rough$594$969$1,167
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,273$2,055$2,484
Clean$1,123$1,817$2,197
Average$823$1,342$1,622
Rough$524$866$1,047
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,659$2,393$2,798
Clean$1,463$2,116$2,474
Average$1,073$1,563$1,827
Rough$683$1,009$1,179
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,220$1,979$2,395
Clean$1,076$1,750$2,118
Average$789$1,292$1,564
Rough$502$834$1,009
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,543$2,441$2,933
Clean$1,361$2,159$2,594
Average$998$1,594$1,915
Rough$635$1,029$1,236
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,653$2,588$3,100
Clean$1,459$2,289$2,742
Average$1,070$1,690$2,024
Rough$680$1,091$1,307
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,600$2,791$3,442
Clean$1,412$2,468$3,043
Average$1,035$1,822$2,247
Rough$659$1,177$1,451
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,457$2,305$2,770
Clean$1,285$2,038$2,450
Average$942$1,505$1,809
Rough$600$972$1,168
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,653$2,595$3,111
Clean$1,459$2,294$2,751
Average$1,070$1,694$2,031
Rough$680$1,094$1,311
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,444$2,229$2,660
Clean$1,274$1,971$2,352
Average$934$1,455$1,737
Rough$594$940$1,121
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,597$2,531$3,042
Clean$1,409$2,238$2,690
Average$1,033$1,653$1,986
Rough$658$1,067$1,282
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,501$2,248$2,660
Clean$1,325$1,988$2,352
Average$971$1,468$1,737
Rough$618$948$1,121
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,530$2,329$2,769
Clean$1,350$2,060$2,449
Average$990$1,521$1,808
Rough$630$982$1,167
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,469$2,267$2,707
Clean$1,296$2,005$2,394
Average$950$1,481$1,767
Rough$605$956$1,141
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2001 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,731$2,678$3,198
Clean$1,527$2,369$2,828
Average$1,120$1,749$2,088
Rough$713$1,129$1,348
Shop for a used Honda Accord near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,360 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,340 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,360 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,340 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,360 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,340 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Honda Accord ranges from $635 to $3,250, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.