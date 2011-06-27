Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,684
|$8,806
|$10,842
|Clean
|$6,332
|$8,352
|$10,246
|Average
|$5,627
|$7,443
|$9,054
|Rough
|$4,923
|$6,535
|$7,862
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,968
|$8,994
|$10,948
|Clean
|$6,601
|$8,530
|$10,346
|Average
|$5,866
|$7,602
|$9,143
|Rough
|$5,132
|$6,674
|$7,939
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,553
|$7,372
|$9,115
|Clean
|$5,260
|$6,992
|$8,614
|Average
|$4,675
|$6,231
|$7,612
|Rough
|$4,089
|$5,471
|$6,610
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,528
|$8,454
|$10,309
|Clean
|$6,183
|$8,018
|$9,743
|Average
|$5,495
|$7,146
|$8,609
|Rough
|$4,807
|$6,273
|$7,476
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,932
|$7,776
|$9,549
|Clean
|$5,619
|$7,375
|$9,024
|Average
|$4,994
|$6,572
|$7,974
|Rough
|$4,368
|$5,770
|$6,925
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,720
|$8,614
|$10,443
|Clean
|$6,366
|$8,169
|$9,869
|Average
|$5,658
|$7,281
|$8,721
|Rough
|$4,949
|$6,392
|$7,573
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,480
|$8,396
|$10,240
|Clean
|$6,138
|$7,962
|$9,678
|Average
|$5,455
|$7,096
|$8,552
|Rough
|$4,772
|$6,230
|$7,426