2014 Mazda 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,404$8,503$10,514
Clean$6,067$8,064$9,936
Average$5,391$7,187$8,780
Rough$4,716$6,310$7,625
Sell my 2014 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,960$9,011$10,987
Clean$6,593$8,546$10,383
Average$5,860$7,616$9,176
Rough$5,126$6,687$7,968
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,505$10,721$12,871
Clean$8,056$10,168$12,163
Average$7,160$9,062$10,748
Rough$6,263$7,956$9,334
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,935$8,946$10,884
Clean$6,569$8,484$10,285
Average$5,838$7,561$9,089
Rough$5,107$6,638$7,893
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,132$9,182$11,161
Clean$6,756$8,709$10,547
Average$6,004$7,761$9,320
Rough$5,252$6,814$8,094
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,687$11,056$13,349
Clean$8,229$10,485$12,615
Average$7,313$9,345$11,148
Rough$6,398$8,204$9,680
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,022$10,243$12,389
Clean$7,599$9,714$11,708
Average$6,754$8,658$10,346
Rough$5,908$7,601$8,984
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,202$6,441$7,650
Clean$4,928$6,108$7,229
Average$4,379$5,444$6,389
Rough$3,831$4,779$5,548
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,105$11,527$13,874
Clean$8,625$10,932$13,111
Average$7,665$9,743$11,586
Rough$6,705$8,554$10,061
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,751$8,760$10,695
Clean$6,395$8,308$10,107
Average$5,683$7,404$8,931
Rough$4,972$6,501$7,756
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,789$11,228$13,584
Clean$8,326$10,649$12,838
Average$7,399$9,490$11,345
Rough$6,473$8,332$9,851
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,223$10,459$12,625
Clean$7,789$9,920$11,931
Average$6,922$8,840$10,543
Rough$6,055$7,761$9,155
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,474$10,777$13,007
Clean$8,027$10,221$12,292
Average$7,134$9,109$10,863
Rough$6,240$7,997$9,433
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,526$9,657$11,714
Clean$7,130$9,159$11,070
Average$6,336$8,162$9,782
Rough$5,543$7,166$8,495
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,937$8,957$10,904
Clean$6,572$8,495$10,305
Average$5,840$7,570$9,106
Rough$5,109$6,646$7,908
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,996$9,035$11,001
Clean$6,627$8,569$10,396
Average$5,890$7,637$9,187
Rough$5,152$6,705$7,978
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,854$10,043$12,158
Clean$7,440$9,525$11,490
Average$6,612$8,489$10,153
Rough$5,784$7,453$8,817
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,722$8,722$10,648
Clean$6,368$8,272$10,062
Average$5,659$7,372$8,892
Rough$4,950$6,472$7,722
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,928 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,108 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,928 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,108 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,928 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,108 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Mazda 3 ranges from $3,831 to $7,650, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.