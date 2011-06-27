Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,404
|$8,503
|$10,514
|Clean
|$6,067
|$8,064
|$9,936
|Average
|$5,391
|$7,187
|$8,780
|Rough
|$4,716
|$6,310
|$7,625
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,960
|$9,011
|$10,987
|Clean
|$6,593
|$8,546
|$10,383
|Average
|$5,860
|$7,616
|$9,176
|Rough
|$5,126
|$6,687
|$7,968
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,505
|$10,721
|$12,871
|Clean
|$8,056
|$10,168
|$12,163
|Average
|$7,160
|$9,062
|$10,748
|Rough
|$6,263
|$7,956
|$9,334
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,935
|$8,946
|$10,884
|Clean
|$6,569
|$8,484
|$10,285
|Average
|$5,838
|$7,561
|$9,089
|Rough
|$5,107
|$6,638
|$7,893
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,132
|$9,182
|$11,161
|Clean
|$6,756
|$8,709
|$10,547
|Average
|$6,004
|$7,761
|$9,320
|Rough
|$5,252
|$6,814
|$8,094
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,687
|$11,056
|$13,349
|Clean
|$8,229
|$10,485
|$12,615
|Average
|$7,313
|$9,345
|$11,148
|Rough
|$6,398
|$8,204
|$9,680
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,022
|$10,243
|$12,389
|Clean
|$7,599
|$9,714
|$11,708
|Average
|$6,754
|$8,658
|$10,346
|Rough
|$5,908
|$7,601
|$8,984
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,202
|$6,441
|$7,650
|Clean
|$4,928
|$6,108
|$7,229
|Average
|$4,379
|$5,444
|$6,389
|Rough
|$3,831
|$4,779
|$5,548
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,105
|$11,527
|$13,874
|Clean
|$8,625
|$10,932
|$13,111
|Average
|$7,665
|$9,743
|$11,586
|Rough
|$6,705
|$8,554
|$10,061
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,751
|$8,760
|$10,695
|Clean
|$6,395
|$8,308
|$10,107
|Average
|$5,683
|$7,404
|$8,931
|Rough
|$4,972
|$6,501
|$7,756
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,789
|$11,228
|$13,584
|Clean
|$8,326
|$10,649
|$12,838
|Average
|$7,399
|$9,490
|$11,345
|Rough
|$6,473
|$8,332
|$9,851
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,223
|$10,459
|$12,625
|Clean
|$7,789
|$9,920
|$11,931
|Average
|$6,922
|$8,840
|$10,543
|Rough
|$6,055
|$7,761
|$9,155
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,474
|$10,777
|$13,007
|Clean
|$8,027
|$10,221
|$12,292
|Average
|$7,134
|$9,109
|$10,863
|Rough
|$6,240
|$7,997
|$9,433
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,526
|$9,657
|$11,714
|Clean
|$7,130
|$9,159
|$11,070
|Average
|$6,336
|$8,162
|$9,782
|Rough
|$5,543
|$7,166
|$8,495
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,937
|$8,957
|$10,904
|Clean
|$6,572
|$8,495
|$10,305
|Average
|$5,840
|$7,570
|$9,106
|Rough
|$5,109
|$6,646
|$7,908
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,996
|$9,035
|$11,001
|Clean
|$6,627
|$8,569
|$10,396
|Average
|$5,890
|$7,637
|$9,187
|Rough
|$5,152
|$6,705
|$7,978
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,854
|$10,043
|$12,158
|Clean
|$7,440
|$9,525
|$11,490
|Average
|$6,612
|$8,489
|$10,153
|Rough
|$5,784
|$7,453
|$8,817
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,722
|$8,722
|$10,648
|Clean
|$6,368
|$8,272
|$10,062
|Average
|$5,659
|$7,372
|$8,892
|Rough
|$4,950
|$6,472
|$7,722