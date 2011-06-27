  1. Home
2001 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,528$4,252$5,186
Clean$2,273$3,822$4,660
Average$1,763$2,962$3,609
Rough$1,253$2,102$2,557
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,968$4,611$5,502
Clean$2,669$4,145$4,944
Average$2,070$3,212$3,829
Rough$1,471$2,280$2,713
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,839$4,385$5,223
Clean$2,553$3,942$4,694
Average$1,980$3,055$3,635
Rough$1,407$2,168$2,575
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,333$5,055$5,988
Clean$2,997$4,544$5,381
Average$2,324$3,522$4,167
Rough$1,652$2,499$2,952
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,880$2,771$3,254
Clean$1,690$2,490$2,924
Average$1,311$1,930$2,264
Rough$932$1,370$1,605
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,097$3,335$4,008
Clean$1,885$2,998$3,601
Average$1,462$2,324$2,789
Rough$1,039$1,649$1,976
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,486$7,207$8,681
Clean$4,033$6,479$7,801
Average$3,128$5,021$6,041
Rough$2,223$3,564$4,280
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,019$5,034$6,124
Clean$2,715$4,525$5,503
Average$2,105$3,507$4,262
Rough$1,496$2,489$3,020
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,692$6,103$7,408
Clean$3,319$5,486$6,657
Average$2,574$4,252$5,155
Rough$1,830$3,017$3,653
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,176$5,086$6,121
Clean$2,855$4,572$5,500
Average$2,215$3,543$4,259
Rough$1,574$2,515$3,018
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,857$6,315$7,647
Clean$3,468$5,676$6,872
Average$2,690$4,399$5,321
Rough$1,911$3,122$3,770
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,810$5,769$6,832
Clean$3,426$5,186$6,139
Average$2,657$4,019$4,754
Rough$1,888$2,853$3,369
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,678$5,997$7,254
Clean$3,307$5,391$6,518
Average$2,565$4,178$5,048
Rough$1,823$2,965$3,577
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab S-Runner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,966$4,897$5,943
Clean$2,667$4,402$5,340
Average$2,068$3,412$4,135
Rough$1,470$2,421$2,930
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,471$5,602$6,757
Clean$3,120$5,035$6,072
Average$2,420$3,902$4,702
Rough$1,720$2,770$3,332
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,626$4,005$4,752
Clean$2,361$3,600$4,270
Average$1,831$2,790$3,307
Rough$1,301$1,980$2,343
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,007$3,427$4,197
Clean$1,805$3,080$3,771
Average$1,400$2,387$2,920
Rough$995$1,694$2,069
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,885 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,998 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,885 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,998 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,885 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,998 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $1,039 to $4,008, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.