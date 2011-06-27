Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,528
|$4,252
|$5,186
|Clean
|$2,273
|$3,822
|$4,660
|Average
|$1,763
|$2,962
|$3,609
|Rough
|$1,253
|$2,102
|$2,557
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,968
|$4,611
|$5,502
|Clean
|$2,669
|$4,145
|$4,944
|Average
|$2,070
|$3,212
|$3,829
|Rough
|$1,471
|$2,280
|$2,713
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,839
|$4,385
|$5,223
|Clean
|$2,553
|$3,942
|$4,694
|Average
|$1,980
|$3,055
|$3,635
|Rough
|$1,407
|$2,168
|$2,575
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,333
|$5,055
|$5,988
|Clean
|$2,997
|$4,544
|$5,381
|Average
|$2,324
|$3,522
|$4,167
|Rough
|$1,652
|$2,499
|$2,952
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,880
|$2,771
|$3,254
|Clean
|$1,690
|$2,490
|$2,924
|Average
|$1,311
|$1,930
|$2,264
|Rough
|$932
|$1,370
|$1,605
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,097
|$3,335
|$4,008
|Clean
|$1,885
|$2,998
|$3,601
|Average
|$1,462
|$2,324
|$2,789
|Rough
|$1,039
|$1,649
|$1,976
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,486
|$7,207
|$8,681
|Clean
|$4,033
|$6,479
|$7,801
|Average
|$3,128
|$5,021
|$6,041
|Rough
|$2,223
|$3,564
|$4,280
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,019
|$5,034
|$6,124
|Clean
|$2,715
|$4,525
|$5,503
|Average
|$2,105
|$3,507
|$4,262
|Rough
|$1,496
|$2,489
|$3,020
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,692
|$6,103
|$7,408
|Clean
|$3,319
|$5,486
|$6,657
|Average
|$2,574
|$4,252
|$5,155
|Rough
|$1,830
|$3,017
|$3,653
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,176
|$5,086
|$6,121
|Clean
|$2,855
|$4,572
|$5,500
|Average
|$2,215
|$3,543
|$4,259
|Rough
|$1,574
|$2,515
|$3,018
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,857
|$6,315
|$7,647
|Clean
|$3,468
|$5,676
|$6,872
|Average
|$2,690
|$4,399
|$5,321
|Rough
|$1,911
|$3,122
|$3,770
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,810
|$5,769
|$6,832
|Clean
|$3,426
|$5,186
|$6,139
|Average
|$2,657
|$4,019
|$4,754
|Rough
|$1,888
|$2,853
|$3,369
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,678
|$5,997
|$7,254
|Clean
|$3,307
|$5,391
|$6,518
|Average
|$2,565
|$4,178
|$5,048
|Rough
|$1,823
|$2,965
|$3,577
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab S-Runner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,966
|$4,897
|$5,943
|Clean
|$2,667
|$4,402
|$5,340
|Average
|$2,068
|$3,412
|$4,135
|Rough
|$1,470
|$2,421
|$2,930
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,471
|$5,602
|$6,757
|Clean
|$3,120
|$5,035
|$6,072
|Average
|$2,420
|$3,902
|$4,702
|Rough
|$1,720
|$2,770
|$3,332
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Xtracab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,626
|$4,005
|$4,752
|Clean
|$2,361
|$3,600
|$4,270
|Average
|$1,831
|$2,790
|$3,307
|Rough
|$1,301
|$1,980
|$2,343
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$3,427
|$4,197
|Clean
|$1,805
|$3,080
|$3,771
|Average
|$1,400
|$2,387
|$2,920
|Rough
|$995
|$1,694
|$2,069