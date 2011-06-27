  1. Home
2003 Nissan 350Z Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,026$7,041$8,195
Clean$4,494$6,310$7,334
Average$3,432$4,850$5,614
Rough$2,370$3,389$3,894
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,554$7,278$8,816
Clean$4,073$6,523$7,890
Average$3,110$5,014$6,040
Rough$2,148$3,504$4,189
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,477$6,151$7,112
Clean$4,004$5,513$6,366
Average$3,058$4,237$4,873
Rough$2,111$2,961$3,380
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Performance 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,869$6,818$8,471
Clean$3,460$6,111$7,581
Average$2,643$4,697$5,803
Rough$1,825$3,282$4,025
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Track 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,805$7,542$9,087
Clean$4,297$6,759$8,133
Average$3,282$5,195$6,225
Rough$2,266$3,630$4,318
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,652$7,439$9,009
Clean$4,161$6,667$8,063
Average$3,177$5,124$6,172
Rough$2,194$3,581$4,281
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,938$7,290$9,163
Clean$3,522$6,534$8,201
Average$2,690$5,021$6,278
Rough$1,857$3,509$4,354
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Nissan 350Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,522 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,534 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 350Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,522 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,534 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Nissan 350Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,522 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,534 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Nissan 350Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Nissan 350Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Nissan 350Z ranges from $1,857 to $9,163, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Nissan 350Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.