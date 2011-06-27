Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,026
|$7,041
|$8,195
|Clean
|$4,494
|$6,310
|$7,334
|Average
|$3,432
|$4,850
|$5,614
|Rough
|$2,370
|$3,389
|$3,894
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,554
|$7,278
|$8,816
|Clean
|$4,073
|$6,523
|$7,890
|Average
|$3,110
|$5,014
|$6,040
|Rough
|$2,148
|$3,504
|$4,189
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,477
|$6,151
|$7,112
|Clean
|$4,004
|$5,513
|$6,366
|Average
|$3,058
|$4,237
|$4,873
|Rough
|$2,111
|$2,961
|$3,380
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Performance 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,869
|$6,818
|$8,471
|Clean
|$3,460
|$6,111
|$7,581
|Average
|$2,643
|$4,697
|$5,803
|Rough
|$1,825
|$3,282
|$4,025
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Track 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,805
|$7,542
|$9,087
|Clean
|$4,297
|$6,759
|$8,133
|Average
|$3,282
|$5,195
|$6,225
|Rough
|$2,266
|$3,630
|$4,318
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,652
|$7,439
|$9,009
|Clean
|$4,161
|$6,667
|$8,063
|Average
|$3,177
|$5,124
|$6,172
|Rough
|$2,194
|$3,581
|$4,281
Estimated values
2003 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,938
|$7,290
|$9,163
|Clean
|$3,522
|$6,534
|$8,201
|Average
|$2,690
|$5,021
|$6,278
|Rough
|$1,857
|$3,509
|$4,354